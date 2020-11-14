Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination

UPDATE: Chadwick Boseman‘s elderly brother Kevin Boseman, 48, spoke out concerning the late celebrity’s posthumous Gotham Award nomination on Saturday, Nov. 14. He composed on Instagram,”I needed to sit for it for a few days. After viewing this together with him, I advised him he had been going to receive all the nominations along with… that I was faithful he’d be here to experience that second. Congratulations, Baby Brother.”

Chadwick Boseman‘s final performance has made him his first posthumous award, even over two weeks after his passing.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, it had been declared that the Black Panther celebrity, who died in the age 43 in late August after fighting colon cancer, obtained a IFP Gotham Award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Even the’20s-era movie, where Boseman plays with a trumpet player along with principal superstar Viola Davis, marks the performer’s ultimate picture. It’s set for launch in select theatres and on Netflix around Dec. 18.

Boseman won 10 awards for his acting during his profession. He also won the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Black Panther. In addition, he won two 2018 MTV Film + TV Awards for his performance as T’Challa/Dark Panther from the hit Marvel movie, in addition to the 2018 BET Award for Best Actor for both Black Panther along with Marshall.

Also in 2018, he also won the E! People’s Choice Award for Male Movie Star for Black Panther. Back in 2019, his co-stars from the movie took home the most prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.