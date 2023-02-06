What Is Chad Ochocinco Johnson’s Net Worth Right Now?

Ochocinco, Chad Johnson is a former American football wide receiver who went by the name Chad Ochocinco from 2008 to 2012.

Experiences in Childhood and University

On January 9, 1978, in Miami, Florida, Chad Javon Johnson entered the world. He attended Langston University after graduating from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1997, yet he did not participate in football while there. A football player, he eventually enrolled at Santa Monica College in California. Once OSU football coach Dennis Erickson saw potential in him, he made the move to Oregon State in 2000.

How Much Do You Make and How Much Do You Have in The Bank?

Ex-professional American football wide receiver and reality celebrity Chad Ochocinco Johnson has a net worth of $15 million. He spent eleven years as a professional football player in the National Football League (NFL), splitting his time between the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins.

Chad made well under $47 million in his NFL career from salary alone. Chad claimed $5,000,000 in assets during a child support case in 2013. He stated that he was losing approximately $45,000 per month after paying for his eight children’s child support, two mortgages, utilities, groceries, and transportation. He stated that he was making $3,000 monthly, or $36,000 annually, at the time of the application.

Chad stated that he was worth more than $5 million during his appearance on the “Full Send” podcast in November 2021. He even produced proof that he had $15 million stashed away.

In 2001, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Johnson with the 36th overall choice in the second round of the NFL draft, marking the beginning of Johnson’s professional football career. In 2005, he had 1,432 yards, which was a Bengals record at the time.

Although he was successful on the field, his “diva-like” demeanor often overshadowed his achievements. His habit of boasting and his persistent defiance of authority caused issues for everyone. Despite Johnson’s six selections to the Pro Bowl team, the Bengals released him in 2010 because of concerns about the club’s overall health.

New England acquired him from Cincinnati in a trade in July 2011, but he only lasted a year and a half with the team before being released. Once he was arrested for domestic violence against his reality star wife Evelyn Lozada in August of 2012, the Miami Dolphins cut ties with him.

Johnson signed a two-year contract with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2014, however, he played in just five regular-season games that year. He was not offered a new contract after missing the whole 2015 CFL season due to a suspension for missing the required spring training camp.

After that, he didn’t play professional football again until 2017, when the Monterrey Fundidores hired him for one game in Mexico’s Liga de Futbol Americano Professional. On April 2, he had three receptions in Monterrey’s win over the Saltillo Dinos.

Lifestyle Issues

He started seeing Evelyn Lozada at the beginning of 2010, and he popped the question to her that November. During the month of July 2012, they tied the knot. The Miami Dolphins cut ties with Johnson after his arrest for domestic assault on August 11, 2012.

Lozada filed for divorce three days later, and it was finalized in September 2012. After agreeing to a year of probation as part of a plea deal, a warrant was issued for his arrest in May 2013 on suspicion of probation violations. He turned himself in and was given a thirty-day jail term, although he only served seven of those days before being freed and apologizing to the judge.

Johnson is the father of eight kids.

Legal Documents Relating to Money

When the mother of one of Johnson’s children filed a lawsuit against the unemployed football player in November 2012 for not paying child support, the story went viral. It has been stated that for multiple months in a succession, Johnson has failed to pay the $5,250 that he owes the court.

Chad stated his monthly losses at $45,000 in a court filing from June 2013. The $16,000 he owed in child support, the $9,000 he owed in mortgages, the $3,000 he spent on food, and the $3,000 he owed on his car payments apparently left him with only $3,000 a month in disposable money. Johnson claimed to have just under $5 million in assets, including two homes and two high-end vehicles, in the same court filing.