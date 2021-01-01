Ceramic artist Anna Smyth in poignant tribute to late mother soon after death from Covid

Entertainment

A Co Down ceramic artist who watched her mum die from Covid by way of the window of a nursing residence has developed a poignant piece of artwork to emphasize the horror of lockdown in treatment homes.

nna Smyth (56), a mum of two from Newtownards, has provided a heartbreaking insight into what everyday living has been like for care residence residents and their people all through the pandemic.

Anna, renowned for pushing the boundaries in her art, has designed a few pieces referred to as The Three Visits, a single of which is at this time on screen as component of the Royal Ulster Arts 139th exhibition in the Ulster Museum.

Facebook Comments