CEO Caught On Camera Abusing Dog Charged with Animal Neglect

The Pet owner who Had Been Captured on Cam slapping around his Puppy has Only been Billed… TMZ has Discovered.

The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office billed Jeffrey Previte, CEO of an ecological consulting company in L.A., together with 1 count of animal neglect… that a misdemeanor. If convictedhe faces up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of 500.

As we reported… Previte snapped the puppy , Biciback in August at the hallway from his Santa Monica apartment construction. The movie was pretty damn upsetting… revealing Previte dragging, choking and slapping his bad dog once it began peeing.

Previte finally apologized for the episode and proceeded up to stating the puppy would be receiving a new house. As we reported… Previte stated he really regretted how he tried to subject Bici. Previte fessed to losing his temper and said he”took irrational and unjustifiable action”