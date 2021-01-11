Celtic face disaster as 14 players and boss Neil Lennon self-isolating adhering to Christopher Jullien’s positive Covid-19 examination

Celtic have vowed to fulfil tonight’s fixture in opposition to Hibernian inspite of 14 players, alongside with manager Neil Lennon and his assistant John Kennedy, becoming pressured into self-isolation.

he squad and staff members went on a highly-controversial trip to Dubai for a coaching camp previous 7 days. On arrival back in Scotland on Friday, they were being all tested for Covid-19 and the club have now verified that defender Christopher Jullien return a beneficial end result.

The remainder of the workers and taking part in squad examined damaging but, owning been considered close contacts, 13 of Jullien’s workforce-mates, as perfectly as coaching duo Lennon and Kennedy, have been purchased to self-isolate by authorities.

Overseas schooling camps are inside the guidelines for qualified sports activities but Very first Minister Nicola Sturgeon final week questioned whether or not Celtic experienced been adhering to social distancing rules soon after seeing shots from their hotel.

The club statement, confirming Jullien’s optimistic end result and subsequent self-isolation demands, released on Monday lunch-time examine: “Clearly we are massively let down, as we know our supporters will be.

“The contacts were recognized for the duration of the period of time from Wednesday very last week, largely about flight and staff mentor travel, for the duration of which time Celtic applied the exact same rigorous protocols used for pre-time coaching camps, UEFA match journey and for all domestic match arrangements in Scotland.

“These protocols have served us perfectly in the previous, as the Club has not experienced 1 optimistic circumstance in our individual ‘bubble’ right up until now. As we have now stated, Celtic’s decision to journey to Dubai for a training camp was for general performance good reasons. Whilst we had been in Dubai, the announcements manufactured on January 4 drastically improved the COVID landscape.

“The actuality is that a situation could properly have transpired experienced the workforce remained in Scotland, as other situations have carried out in Scottish football and across Uk activity in the past week.

“Celtic has finished every thing it can to be certain we have in spot the incredibly best processes and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Celtic has worked carefully with the Scottish Authorities and Scottish soccer and we will continue to do so.”

Assistant supervisor John Kennedy admitted on Saturday that there had been “slip-ups with slight things” for the duration of the trip to Dubai and that a image it’s possible painted a “bleak picture”.

But he stressed they had tackled the issue and had largely stayed different from the broader public given they had their personal area in the resort and travelled on their have flight. Kennedy also mentioned the Scottish Government and soccer authorities ended up material with their protocols.

When it was place to him that a positive take a look at would set them in a hard predicament, assistant Kennedy mentioned on Saturday: “Everyone is in the same placement. Look at Aston Villa, they did not journey any where, and they had a quantity of favourable tests. You simply cannot pin it all purely on us determining to go to Dubai.

”All close to the state is in a incredibly complicated circumstance. No-one wants to get the virus but it’s difficult to control. We are striving to restrict the hazard as significantly as we quite possibly can in our bubble but we have had a few of positive exams when guys have been on international obligation.”

It truly is the most current blow amidst what is proving an increasingly tough campaign for Celtic and manager Neil Lennon.

The Lurgan man’s long term looked beneath threat back again in November when a League Cup exit at the hands of Ross County came amid a operate of just one gain in 7 matches.

When the club hierarchy backed Lennon, the 1- Old Business defeat to Rangers previous weekend, mixed with the Gers’ 2-1 acquire around Aberdeen on Sunday, implies that Celtic go into tonight’s match 22 factors at the rear of their rivals with four games in hand.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves,” Kennedy reported. “We know we have set ourselves in a position which is tricky. We did not want to be in this placement but it is what it is.

“We know there is not a whole lot of space for error now. We just have to attack it and do what we can.”

When questioned if Celtic ended up able of going on a 19-video game unbeaten run with two victories in opposition to Rangers to win the league, Kennedy explained: “It has got to be the attitude. There is nothing at all else for it.

“We have obtained to method it as positively as we probably can. We know the circumstance is complicated, we know the problem, but we will under no circumstances, never lay down and make it possible for things just to move.

“We are heading to attack it and go with real function and drive to consider and change it all around and with any luck , at the conclude of the year we can be in a far better spot and sit down and search at it then.”

