Celtic coach insists there’s ‘not a regret’ more than Dubai vacation though club refuse to give up title chase even with late Hibernian heartache

Gavin Strachan refused to call time on Celtic’s title hopes despite looking at the Covid-strike champions surrender far more ground to runaway leaders Rangers on Monday night.

he Hoops are now 21 factors guiding league leaders Rangers with a few online games in hand right after Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet fired an injury-time equaliser previous Northern Irish goalkeeper Conor Hazard to cancel out David Turnbull’s sublime cost-free-kick in a further devastating blow to the Hoops’ faint title hopes.

It was a makeshift Celtic facet just after defender Christopher Jullien tested good on return from the team’s training camp in Dubai, forcing 13 of his group-mates, as very well as manager Neil Lennon and his assistant John Kennedy, into self-isolation.

None of all those players will return in time for Saturday’s household match against Livingston but, in spite of the chaos triggered in its aftermath, Strachan refused to say the club had picked out the completely wrong solution by travelling on their mid-year schooling camp.

Furious fans have strike out at the conclusion to allow Jullien just take the 3,000-mile flight to the UAE despite being ruled out for four months with a serious knee personal injury.

But to start with-group mentor Strachan – who took about Lennon’s dugout responsibilities at Celtic Park – insisted it was finished with the best of intentions.

“It was to sustain his treatment method with the backroom employees, he went around there so we can get him again as speedy as we can,” he reported.

“Yeah, I can fully grasp the stress from most people, because we conclusion up actively playing with a weaker crew tonight, but that could have took place if we were being training at residence as properly.

“There is certainly a great deal of groups up and down the place, and in England as effectively, who are struggling with this.

“There’s regret that one human being has caught the virus but you will find not a regret in conditions of the permission we bought to go and the protocols that we adopted, which we have accomplished the whole time.

“It can be regrettable that we bought a person good, which we could have received at any time.”

As regards Celtic’s seemingly sick-fated bid for a report 10th successive league title, Strachan mentioned Monday’s late blow was ‘tough to take’ but insisted his side will not nonetheless admit defeat.

“Where does it depart the title race? It leaves it as a lot more complicated,” he said. “It does, but there is nevertheless la ton of football to be played. We’ve just obtained to select up as many factors as we can and hope that other components possibly modify in our favour.

“You just have to keep heading. There’s a large amount of football to be played and you under no circumstances know what could take place.

“We just need to have to gain on Saturday from Livingston and continue to keep racking up the factors and see what happens.

“There’s a big deficit of system but we have been in respectable type, even when you glance at the functionality towards Rangers.”

Hibs boss Jack Ross hopes the consequence can jolt his side out of their recent slump as they brought a run of a few straight defeats to an conclusion.

He explained: “We wished to arrive and earn the recreation. We had been disappointed at the time of the Celtic intention due to the fact I did not feel we deserved to eliminate the video game.

“We merited something so that anger was tempered the stop.

“The current games have been sore for us, and unpleasant mainly because they’ve not been a reflection of how we have executed this season.

“Tonight stops the bleeding a bit in that regard. The gamers just need to have to be reminded that they’ve finished an awful large amount of fantastic issues this period and hopefully tonight propels us in the suitable direction once more.

“Nisbet has scored a ton of unique objectives and that was a bit portion of the attraction about signing him.

“He’s nevertheless younger and will make improvements to but his return has been superb. I did not respect how very good a finish it was until eventually I noticed it once again. It was wonderful.”

CELTIC: Hazard, Frimpong, Welsh, Duffy, Laxalt, Soro, McGregor, Harper (Oko-Flex, 61 minutes), Rogic (Henderson, 67 mins), Turnbull, Johnston (Dembele, 79 minutes). Unused subs: Taylor, Connell, Ralston, Coffey, Hjelde, Doohan.

HIBERNIAN: Macey, P McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Hallberg (S McGinn, 80 minutes), Wright (Doidge, 52 minutes), Gogic, Newell (Mallan, 68 mins), Murphy, Nisbet, Doig (Stevenson, 46 mins). Unused subs: Grey, Gullan, Dabrowski, McGregor, Bradley.

Referee: Steven McLean

Man of the match: David Turnbull

PA