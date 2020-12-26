Celtic are ‘looking a whole lot additional like ourselves’ following Hamilton get, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon welcomed the flamboyance in Celtic’s enjoy as his side’s return to kind ongoing with a 3- Premiership get at Hamilton.

ccies have been with no 10 gamers by means of both injuries or Covid-19, but on a moist and windy Boxing Day in Lanarkshire, they held the Hoops to a goalless initial half.

Nonetheless, striker Odsonne Edouard scored a penalty he gained 4 minutes soon after the restart prior to Leigh Griffiths and David Turnbull added additional targets to make it five wins in a row, albeit the William Hill Scottish Cup remaining win in excess of Hearts was on penalties.

Manager Lennon said: “I imagined we have been fantastic. We could have had two or three in the initial half.

“The mindset and the approach from the players in dreadful circumstances on a plastic pitch was remarkable.

“It was the most effective we have played for a though, the human body language of the players was exceptional so it was a excellent working day for us and a good three details.

“We are seeking a ton additional like ourselves. I want us to enjoy properly like that.

“I want us to develop chances and there was extra flamboyance nowadays than there has been for rather a though and more freedom in our perform as properly.”

Celtic remain 16 points powering Rangers at the best of the Premiership with three video games in hand and perform Dundee United on Wednesday in advance of a vacation to Ibrox on January 2.

Lennon reported: “You can find a lengthy way to go. I am not indicating we have turned a corner, but we are starting to do the correct factors a good deal much more of the time.

“We are staring to do it better and that arrives from attitude, software and confidence.

“There is a great deal much more zest, a good deal much more fluency about the way we are actively playing.

“I am delighted. It could have been a extremely hard match but we manufactured it look uncomplicated – which it wasn’t.

“There is a whole lot to be encouraged about but we continue to have a great deal of do the job to do.”

Hamilton manager Brian Rice was not best happy by referee Don Robertson’s decision to award Celtic a penalty just right after the restart for Accies defender Aaron Martin’s deal with on Edouard.

He stated: “It is the year for provides, isn’t it?

“The penalty kick, in my viewpoint, was quite comfortable. But hey-ho, the referee provides it.

“I will not believe we switched off, I just consider it was a tender conclusion and it altered the recreation.

“Celtic have that target lead, they maintain the ball a bit superior and we located it difficult.

“But we hung in and I are not able to fault them. Their work was superb.”

PA