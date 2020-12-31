Celeste closes out the calendar year with uplifting new one ‘Love Is Back’

Celeste has shared a manufacturer new song to near out 2020 – hear to ‘Love Is Back’ below.

The new tune will get its dwell debut on tonight’s (December 31) edition of Jools’ Once-a-year Hootenanny on BBC Two from 11.15pm GMT.

‘Love Is Back’ follows a series of new content from the singer this yr. Last thirty day period, she shared new one ‘A Minor Love’, which soundtracks John Lewis’ 2020 Xmas advert.

The track, as effectively as ‘Love Is Back’, will aspect on Celeste’s debut album ‘Not Your Muse’, which was announced last thirty day period and will appear out on February 26, 2021.

Other current singles including the Finneas-created ‘I Can See The Change’ and August’s ‘Little Runaway’ will not element on the file.

Listen to ‘Love Is Back’ below:

“‘Not Your Muse’ is the energy I identified when I felt powerless…” Celeste wrote on social media when saying the album. “In producing this album I have permitted myself to get there at a position in which I come to feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled.

“I’m extremely very pleased of what I’ve reached on my debut album and to be in this place, following the yr that has been, I really feel very little but gratitude and excitement. I hope you delight in it…”

Immediately after profitable the BBC‘s Audio Of 2020 poll at the get started of the year, Celeste also highlighted in the NME 100 list in January.

NME wrote: “Her tunes is completely attractive from the heartbreakingly poignant ‘Strange’, which you have most likely listened to on the radio, to the soaring ‘Coco Blood’, Celeste is by now an qualified in impossibly attractive soul songs.”