Celebs With Coronavirus: Sam Smith, Tom Hanks, Stars With COVID-19

As we know, coronavirus doesn’t discriminate. People of all races, backgrounds and incomes have tested positive for COVID-19, and as celebrities with coronavirus show, anyone can be affected. But that isn’t a reason to be scared. As we’ve said before, we’re all in this together (à la High School Musical), and it’s going to be OK.

It’s unclear when coronavirus started, but researchers believe that the virus has animal origins and was first spread to people in Wuhan, China, in November or December 2019. The disease has since spread worldwide, including to Hollywood, where some celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among those stars is a politician’s wife, a celebrity couple and a fan-favorite athlete. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus so far. As some of these stars reassure us, there’s no reason to freak out and it’s best to remain positive in such an unsure time. (Leave it to Tom Hanks to be a beacon of hope amid a pandemic.) So before we come to conclusions, let’s look at these cheerful celebrity responses to coronavirus as a sign that the world will move on from this and become better. Find out which celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus so far ahead.

A version of this story was published in March 2020. It will continue to be updated as news breaks.

Khloé Kardashian

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 in October 2020, Kardashian revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus. “Just found out that I do have corona,” she said. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The Good American designer revealed that her symptoms were vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes and severe headaches. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.” She continued, “Let me tell you, that shit is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

In a statement in October 2020, the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed that Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 but is “well, without symptoms, and in isolation.”

Trey Songz

The singer revealed in an Instagram video in October 2020 that he tested positive for COVID-19. “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾,” he wrote in the caption.

In the video, the musician revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier this year and she believes the cause of death was coronavirus. “I will be taking it seriously,” he said. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.” He continued, “If you come in contact with Covid, please do say. Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”

Donald Trump & Melania Trump

The President of the United States announced in a tweet in September 2020 that he and the First Lady of the United States had tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed in an episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2020 that he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

″Todd and I both had it early on. It was, like, middle of March,″ Parsons said. ″We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we.″

He continued, ″It defied the descriptions for me. I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone,″ he continued. ″And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat, oh my God, that was brutal.”

Vivica A. Fox

The actress announced in September 2020 that she would have to drop out of her E! red carpet hosting duties at the last minute because she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” she said in a statement. “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”

Two days after her announcement, Fox confirmed that she had tested negative. “On Friday I took a self administered COVID-19 test and as many of you are aware, it came back positive,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Two days ago I took another COVID test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that last night my results came back NEGATIVE!” “I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

Giuliana Rancic

The host revealed in an Instagram Video in September 2020 that she had to skip her red carpet duties at the Emmys because she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi friends 💕⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I shared this video on E! earlier today to explain why I was going to be missing our Emmy show.⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ As I prepared to fly to LA to host E!s Emmy coverage, I discovered that I, along with my husband Bill and our son Duke, tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote. “As you may know, the health of those around me is always my first priority. We are all three doing well and are isolating at home and taking very good care of one another. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ We aren’t the first to get this news and we certainly won’t be the last so please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together. ❤️⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Thank you so much to those of you who have been wishing us well. Please know we are sending you all lots of love from the three of us. ⁣ ⁣ Take good care ❤️ G, B & D.”

Neil Patrick Harris

In September 2020, the How I Met Your Mother alum revealed on the Today show that he, his husband David Burtka, and their twins, Gideon and Harper, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April,” he said. “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I , which was a big indicator, so we holed up.” Harris added that he and his family now “have antibodies and are feeling good.”

Tiffany Haddish

In a video on her YouTube page in August 2020, the Girl’s Trip star revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 three months ago. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish saidi. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie.”

She continued, “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

Robert Pattinson

Vanity Fair confirmed in September 2020 that Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 while filming 2021’s The Batman in London. Though Warner Bros. wouldn’t reveal the identity of the Batman crew member who tested positive for coronavirus, the studio did confirm that someone on the set was sick and production was halted. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” the statement read.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told fans in an Instagram video in September 2020 that he, his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, tested positive for coronavirus. “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now,” he said. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Alyssa Milano

The Charmed alum revealed in an Instagram post in August that she had symptoms of COVID-19 and lost nine pounds in two weeks because of her illness. “This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick,” she captioned a photo of her in a mask “Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible.”

“I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative,” she continued. “I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️”

Lena Dunham

In an Instagram post in August, the Girls creator revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March after she experienced a fever of 102 degrees and achy joints that turned into “crushing fatigue.” “Suddenly my body simply… revolted. The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn’t seem to do their job. I couldn’t sleep but I couldn’t wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time,” she wrote. “Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red washes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs.”

Dunham shared her story with the disease, which lasted 21 days, as a warning to those who aren’t social distancing. “Seeing the carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing, people jogging without masks and parties on Instagram, I feel compelled to be honest about the impact this illness has had on me, in the hopes that personal stories allow us to see the humanity in what can feel like abstract situations,” she wrote.

Anna Camp

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram in July to reveal that she tested positive for COVID-19 after not wearing a mask one time. “Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19,” she wrote. “I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

She continued, “I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.”

Kanye West

In a July 2020 interview with Forbes, West revealed that he had COVID-19 in February. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!’” he said in the interview. (Drake, for his part, tested negative in March.)

Zoey Deutch

In an interview with Vulture in May 2020, Deutch revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 “early on” and recovered after a month. “I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it,” she wrote. “People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?’ and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known.”

She continued, “I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to…I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out OK. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions.”

Sam Smith

While Smith hasn’t tested positive for coronavirus, the singer told radio host Zane Lowe in a FaceTime interview in April that they believe they had and recovered from the disease. “I didn’t get tested but I know I have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” Smith said. “I’ve got an older Nan, so we didn’t want to risk anything,”

The Grammy winner continued, “As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily.”

Sara Bareilles

The “Love Song” singer took to her Instagram Story in April to reveal that she had also tested positive for COVID-19. The Grammy winner assured her followers that she’s recovered from the virus but was positive at some time. She didn’t specify when she received her positive diagnosis, but she urged her followers to take care of themselves. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,” she said at the time. “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

Pink

The “So What” singer revealed in an Instagram post in April that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had tested positive for COVID-19. The Grammy winner explained that she and Jameson had received their positive diagnosis two weeks before her Instagram post but kept the news private until they could recover and retest as negative. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote at the time. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Caroline Lunny

The Bachelor Nation star, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, revealed in an Instagram on April 1 that she tested positive for COVID-19. “I have coronavirus. I don’t know why I feel embarrassed by this, like I feel like no one is ever going to want to hang out with me ever again,” she said. Lunny’s Instagram came after her followers criticized her for wearing a medical-grade mask when healthcare workers need them. “But everyone was dming me attacking me for wearing this mask yesterday when healthcare workers need them…” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, delivery people, grocery store workers, and everyone else who’s on the front line making this world keep turning right now. But please stop dming me and attacking me and saying awful things to me for wearing a mask to protect my family. Im allowed to wear a mask.”

Prince Charles

Clarence House confirmed on March 25 that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

The royal residence also confirmed that Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but does not have the virus. “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House’s statement continued. “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Greta Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg disclosed on her Instagram in March that she too has tested positive for COVID-19. “Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” she wrote, urging young people to stay inside even if they don’t feel symptomatic.

Aaron Tveit

In March, Tviet, who starred in the film adaptation of Les Miserables, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better,” Tveit, who currently stars in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge, wrote. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic.”

Debi Mazar

In an Instagram post in March, the Younger actress revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. After she explained her symptoms, which included headaches, a fever, a dry cough, her ears ringing and body aches, the urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus even further.

“Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones,” she wrote. “Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all!”

Andy Cohen

The Bravo host announced in an Instagram post on March that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the diagnosis, Cohen made the decision to cancel his upcoming Watch What Happens Live: @ Home episodes, where he was set to interview Bravolebrities and other stars via webcam from home.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote in his caption. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Colton Underwood

The former Bachelor revealed in an Instagram video on March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus. In the video, Underwood urged his younger followers to take the disease seriously. He explained that, even though he works out regularly and is 28 years old, he still can’t walk up a flight of stairs without losing his breath. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week,” he wrote in the caption. “My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

Daniel Dae Kim

The Lost alum revealed in a 10-minute Instagram video on March 19. In the video, Kim explained that he was in New York City filming a TV show, and it wasn’t until he flew home to Hawaii to quarantine did he experience his first symptom of the virus. “For the past several weeks, I was in New York shooting a role on a TV series where, ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited by a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic,” he said. ““As the flight was close to landing, I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat, which is unlike how I usually get sick. When I landed, I called my family doctor in Hawaii and he told me to monitor my symptoms.”

Rachel Matthews

The actress, who voiced the character Honeymaren in Frozen 2, took to her Instagram Stories on March 16 to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story. “I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!!”

Matthews, who is 26, explained that she at first had a “sore throat, fatigue and a headache,” which later led to a “mild fever (100.3), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite.” And while her fever has healed, the actress said that her “lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath.”

Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones alum, who played Tormud Giantsbane, revealed in an Instagram video on March 16 that he has tested positive for coronavirus. “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he captioned a photo of him and his wife, Gry Molvaer, “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

He continued, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Idris Elba

The actor revealed in a Twitter video on March 16 that he tested positive for coronavirus. In the video, Elba explained that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have not shown any symptoms. “Hey, what’s up guys? So this morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus and it came back positive,” he said. “Yep. And it sucks. Listen, I’m doing OK. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today.”

Tom Hanks

Hanks announced in mid March that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus while they were in Australia. Hanks, who was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, posted a photo of a trash bag and gloves and a caption where he urged his followers to stay positive.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote. “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

A day later, Hanks updated his followers on his condition and revealed that he was in isolation to prevent the disease from spreading. While he reiterated how serious the virus is for those who have weak immune systems, he again joked in the way only Tom Hanks could in such a serious situation. “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he wrote. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

Rita Wilson

Hanks’ wife, actress Rita Wilson, also took to her Instagram to update her followers on her health. In her caption, Wilson (who also shared a selfie of her and her husband) thanked her fans for their love and prayers. “A little update below to all of you [email protected] and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us,” she wrote. ( PS go to @tomhanks Instagram to see the message since the repost didn’t work).”

In the same vein as her husband’s humor, Wilson also joked on her Twitter about how the only “corona” she wants in the future is a beer. “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it,” she tweeted.

Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has also tested positive for coronavirus. CNN reported that Sophie has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for 14 days as she continues to recover. According to a statement from the office, Sophie came down with flu-like symptoms after a speaking engagement in mid-March before she tested positive a day later. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement continued. “For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.”

After the news of her COVID-19 test, Sophie thanked those who reached out to her amid her health concerns. “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said, according to CNN. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Daniele Rugani

Rugani, a Juventus F.C. soccer player, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. The diagnosis led Rugani’s teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to quarantine themselves after they played a game together days before Rugani’s positive test. “Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the team said in a statement.

