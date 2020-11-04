Celebs React To Election Night Antics Following Trump Falsely Declares Victory:”Count Every Vote’

At Wednesday morning, a president has not yet been chosen while votes continue to be relied throughout the nation.

Donald Trump might be yelling”success” (prematurely, we may add, but what’s new?) , but one phrase bears repeating in this tight race between POTUS and Joe Biden: patience. As we as a country store Ben & Jerry’s in company by anxiety ingesting Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughour favourite celebs are let us take a deep breath.

The newest hashtag #CountEveryVote is trending Twitter, together with a lot of Hollywood expressing their support for its million and LEGAL mail-in-ballots not yet been counted. Along with it, several have known Trump for asserting”a major WIN” Tuesday day before after joining this about Democrats:

We’re up large, but they’re attempting to STEAL the Election. We’ll never allow them to take action. Votes can’t be cast following the Polls are now closed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, respectively 2020

You do not want us to inform you Donnie boy is incorrect there!

But let us look at the way Cardi B, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and also much more celebrities have been responding to the stresscapades which are this season’s election:

#COUNTEVERYVOTE pic.twitter.com/stZn1j7ky0

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 4, respectively 2020

Hang demanding all! This is actually the #RedMirage it is going to”turn the corner” to a #BlueWall. Have a breath and become based in yourself for your upcoming coming days. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/FbrDyRyvjC

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, respectively 2020

a guy who has not actually dropped the election, asserting that the election was stolen

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, respectively 2020

We’re a wreck of stress at this time but we could observe this extraordinary information???????? Https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF

— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, respectively 2020

#CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/qzkDcdRoj1

— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, respectively 2020

Individuals of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. If you are online, they need to allow you to vote.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, respectively 2020

#Minnesota! ) The future of our democracy is dependent upon you showing up to the polls now — make your voice heard and make it count. Here is everything you have to learn: ✔️ Locate your polling location: https://t.co/w3NuE6J0pA✔️ You could enroll to #vote on site ✔️ Polls close at 8pm

— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 4, 2020

#CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/x3ps01yf6M

— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 4, respectively 2020

It is insane what *our* anxieties are when we lose, in comparison to their anxieties whether Biden wins. Like we’ll prob all perish or become handmaids and they are concerned about toilet security

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

I am just leaning back and forth. At least I am burning the gallon of ice cream I only ate. #ElectionNight

— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, respectively 2020

Each vote counts. Thus count every single vote. #CountEveryVote #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/nMwfbYHCwF

— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 4, respectively 2020

We will understand the election outcomes when each ballot has been counted. That is how democracy functions.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, respectively 2020

Waiting is tough, however democracy is well worth waiting for. #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/E66qeNvjSe

— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 4, respectively 2020

I am RT’ing Ben Shapiro. #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts https://t.co/OQ6AodUUS4

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, respectively 2020

THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!

Be Patient! ) When they rely ALL THE VOTES, we’ll be observing!???? #CountEveryVote https://t.co/V9hLNy6seB

— Debra Messing✍???? (@DebraMessing) November 4, respectively 2020

They obtained ta count every single vote. Every single one. Just. Keep. Breathing. This may take just a small while. #CountEveryVote

— James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, respectively 2020

Perhaps not a enormous fan of STATES

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, respectively 2020

Hey gang, and I am a Floridian. This election is not to the President of Florida. It is for President of the USA. Don’t sweat FL. It’s going to do exactly what it always will and also be Florida. Keep voting at which you can and remain focused. ????

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, respectively 2020

Trump is fearful. He knows he’s going to lose. If he dares attempt to throw this election until each vote has been counted, then we simply take to the roads in numbers not seen before. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/HJHSBnVqg2

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, respectively 2020

Maintain calm. Be patient. Empower local elections officers to perform their tasks. What’s important is not the rate of this count; it is that every eligible vote will be calculated. Americans left their voices heard in document amounts, along with their votes have to be counted. #Election2020

— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 4, respectively 2020

count every vote

— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 4, respectively 2020

God, I really like the very first night of Election Week. So merry. We broke out the conventional strain ball garlands and now I will split the Xanax in around 20 moments.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, respectively 2020

It can be, and may always be, even a marathon rather than a rush.

— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 4, respectively 2020

it is election week, maybe not election night

— Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) November 4, respectively 2020

We may get through this, Perezcious subscribers ! )

