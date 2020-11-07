Celebs React to Biden/Harris Win: Lizzo, Lady Gaga, John Legend & More!

It’s official — Biden/Harris have defeated Trump/Pence.

The race was called around noon Saturday by The AP and other media outlets, following calls in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania that gave the ticket more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to clinch the win.

One of the first political figures to react was Hillary Clinton, who lost the presidential race in 2016 in spite of winning the popular vote — the second Democrat to face such a fate in recent times.

She wrote, “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

In a statement, former President Barack Obama said, “I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Celebs have been reacting on social media, including an emotional Lizzo, who wept in her Instagram video, saying, “I’m so excited to see a Black woman in the White House, a Brown woman in the White House, an Indian-American woman in the White House.” She spoke eloquently and at length about feeling she was not “seen” during the Trump era. “I’m excited, I’m hopeful, I’m happy, and I’m proud of the patience that we all had. I’m proud of the voter, I’m proud of the protester, the marchers. This is not the end — this is literally the beginning of progress.”

John Legend posted video of his performance on behalf of Biden/Harris from November 2, writing, “We sang this on Election Day Eve in Philadelphia, PA, the birthplace of our democracy. Thank you, Philadelphia, for showing up for democracy in such an epic way! #GLORY.”

“Hey, everybody, I hope you’re all celebrating,” Lady Gaga said in her own emotional Instagram video. “I hope that all the women know in this country that there is a real reckoning and a real change.”

Miley Cyrus posted a video mash-up edited to show Vice President Biden bopping to her hit, “Party in the U.S.A.” She captioned it, “Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!”

Check out more reactions below!

