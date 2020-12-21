Celebs deliver Ariana Grande very well-needs as she announces to true-estate mogul Dalton Gomez

amily and close friends of Ariana Grande reacted with delight as the star uncovered she is engaged to her true estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez.
Grande, 27, has been dating Gomez, also in his twenties, for about a calendar year.
The few are at this time living in lockdown together at Ms Grande’s Los Angeles household, reports say.
Well-known mates and spouse and children had been quick to praise the couple’s impressive announcement.
Her mom Joan was speedy to give her blessings more than Twitter: “I am so fired up to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family members! Ariana, I really like you and Dalton so a great deal!!!! Here’s to fortunately ever soon after! YAY! xoxoxo”
Kim Kardashian posted: “Soooo content for u guys!!! Adore you!!!”
Demi Lovato was left shocked by the sparkly wedding band as she mentioned: “this ring is all the things!!!!”
Brother Frankie Grande wrote: “Welcome Dalton into the spouse and children! YAY! This is just the starting of a extended-long lasting lifetime filled with laughter & adore. Ugh. I adore you both of those!”
It will come at the finish of a occupied year for Ariana Grande who announced she is also releasing a concert film from her Sweetener world tour on Netflix.
The pop star explained Excuse Me, I Enjoy You will arrive on the streaming platform now, a year just after the tour completed.
It features never ever-before-found footage of Grande at property and on the street, Netflix stated, as properly as a glimpse at “intimate and emotional moments” from the tour.
Sweetener, the album, arrived in August 2018 and was Grande’s to start with since the Manchester Arena bomb assault in Could of the previous 12 months. The solitary No Tears Remaining To Cry was a response to the tragedy.
Other music from the history include God Is A Woman and Breathin. Grande introduced her most latest album, Positions, in Oct. It reached number one in the United kingdom.