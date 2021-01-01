Celebs bid farewell to 2020 with New Year’s messages

The Spice Lady-turned-designer was one particular of a host of stars who rang in 2021 by sharing messages about how tough the earlier 12 months had been.

But many also posted messages of hope for the long run, composing about the lessons they figured out amid Covid-19.

Celebrating the conclusion of a “incredibly different 12 months”, Beckham posted a sequence of shots of her family to Instagram, including a snap of eldest son Brooklyn and his actress fiancee Nicola Peltz.

She wrote: “Satisfied New Year!! And thank god it really is in excess of! it is really been a really unique yr (and a really distinctive Christmas) for so quite a few of us but I am however so grateful for all the reminiscences we were being capable to make in excess of the earlier calendar year. here is to 2021!”

Country audio star Parton shared a message of hope with her Twitter followers.

She wrote: "By means of all of the darkness, I have tried using my most effective to distribute some mild in 2020. Thank you for coming together for the experience. See you all in 2021!"

Jenner quipped that she was “swimming into 2021” as she posted photographs of herself modelling a bikini, although Paris Hilton simply requested her fans: “What are your New Year’s Resolutions?!”

Presenter Fearne Cotton, whose Delighted Location psychological wellness podcast identified a wider viewers in 2020, shared a motivational message on Instagram, urging her followers to make errors and use each and every day as a “catalyst for some good modify”.

“When I wake up tomorrow I’ll nonetheless be the very same aged me. No cooler, no fitter, I will not likely have Pinterest worthy cabinets or a peachy arse but I will proceed to be me and continue to keep showing up. Very good vibes to you all,” she wrote.

Actress Lena Dunham addressed her “2020 survivor toddlers” as she shared a photo of herself sat beside a pink Xmas tree and bunting which read, “2020 is in excess of”.

She supplied a collection of classes she had acquired this year, which includes "We under no circumstances halt getting messy" and "Solitude is diverse than loneliness".

Presenter Rachel Riley and her partner, ex-Strictly Come Dancing experienced Pasha Kovalev, shared a photo of them in entrance of Buckingham Palace, holding their infant daughter Maven.