Celebrity Weddings of 2020

Fortunate in really like! 2020’s newlyweds consist of a retired soccer participant, a royal few, a former Disney Channel star and several much more celebs.

Comic Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick tied the knot soon just after midnight on New Year’s Day with the help of fellow actress Lily Tomlin as their officiant.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters commenced off the new 12 months powerful with a January wedding. Their nuptials took put in the model’s indigenous South Africa.

Numerous weddings had been delayed in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but some brides and grooms managed to pull off scaled-down, intimate ceremonies in spite of international shutdowns.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell wed at the Australia Zoo in March forward of the Australian authorities lockdown.

“Today we celebrated daily life and revelled [sic] in every stunning second we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Irwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Mum served me get completely ready, [my brother] Robert [Irwin] walked me down the aisle, Chandler turned my partner and collectively we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Fortunately, considering the fact that we all are living at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for every single other.”

That is So Raven alum Raven-Symoné amazed enthusiasts with her magic formula nuptials to girlfriend Miranda Maday in June. The lovebirds mentioned their vows in a L.A. ceremony, catered by Debbie Allen. They also made their union even additional formal by having matching tattoos on their ring finger.

“I adore you Mrs. Pearman-Maday. Let’s tear this earth a new a–hole!!!” Symoné wrote by using Instagram saying her marriage.

The British royal spouse and children had pandemic-related delays when it arrived to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s significant working day as well. The pair opted for an under the radar celebration in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Fantastic Park in Berkshire, England, as a substitute of their original May wedding ceremony on the grounds of St. James’ Palace in London.

Even though Beatrice’s well known cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, and their wives, Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate, weren’t in attendance, her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, Prince Philip, viewed her say “I do.”

The royal bride — who wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore on her wedding ceremony day —had her rapid household, together with her dad, Prince Andrew, by her aspect the full working day.

“She desired him at the wedding ceremony,” a source informed Us Weekly completely, amid controversy around Andrew’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. “He walked her down the aisle and did a speech at the reception.”

Scroll by to see who else walked down the aisle this calendar year.