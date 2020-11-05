Celebrity Reactions into the 2020 Presidential Election

trying to find the outcomes of this 2020 presidential elections is much like waiting to the outcomes of a team job: you have completed your part by votes, and now you’ve got to wait to find out if everybody else has completed theirs. Certainly, we are not the ones anxiously awaiting the information, as actors across social networking platforms posted their own concerns and anxieties whenever the results started pouring in. The day following the election, but many started posting on the way there’s still hope and the election is not done just yet.

Although the ballots are still being counted, even more Americans are predicted to have voted 2020 than in any presidential elections ever. At this morning of Nov. 4, Joe Biden has received more votes than any presidential candidate ever, with over 69.5 million ballots cast in their favour. Though it may just come as a little relaxation, under are 17 inspirational celebrity messages to assist you through the upcoming few days.