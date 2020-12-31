Celebrity Kids Donning Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Pictures

Greater secure than sorry! Celebrity parents have been providing their small children masks even though hanging outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Milla Jovovich to Jana Kramer.

“The ladies and I enjoy [our masks] so a great deal,” the Resident Evil star, 44, captioned a June 2020 Instagram selfie with daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5. “It’s so good to get again to regular life in infant measures and putting on our masks is No. 1 to staying risk-free and holding other folks harmless as properly.”

In the social media upload, the actress, who is also the mom of Osian, 5 months, flashed a peace signal. She and her eldest two youngsters smiled from guiding their colorful experience coverings.

Jovovich has been documenting her time at dwelling amid quarantine, from her Mother’s Working day celebration to Dashiel’s 5th birthday social gathering.

“Thank you to my close friends @marcrg4u and Cyndy @ballooncelebrations,” the design wrote through Instagram in April. “I definitely enjoy you wearing masks and gloves though generating Dash’s cake and balloons so she could be safeguarded whilst still having these types of a stunning, festive birthday expertise! You men are the very best and generally arrive by for us! … Dashiel is 5 many years old nowadays and we’re quaranbrating!”

As for Kramer, the Just one Tree Hill alum, 36, her spouse, Mike Caussin, and their two young children took precautions though going to her grandparents in June.

“We could not be extra thrilled, but it’s so crucial to be secure and don our masks,” the singer captioned a loved ones image with Jolie, 4, and Jace, 19 months. “You can protect your mouth, not your identity! I’ll be taking notes from my daughter Jolie who has mastered her #smize and thinks she’s a ninja.”

In April, Kramer completely advised Us Weekly how “heartbreaking” it was to consider describing the COVID-19 spread to her eldest.

“She noticed her pal and she required to go hug [her], and I’m like, ‘No!’ And she’s, like, crying,” the Michigan native recalled at the time. “It broke my coronary heart and we ended up having to leave because she just would not stay significantly [enough] apart.”

