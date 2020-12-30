Celebrity Couples Who’ve Break up Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Not all celebrity couples were being in a position to outlast the coronavirus quarantine and stay an item. Stars these kinds of as Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph and Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have gone their independent means amid the health and fitness disaster.

The Bachelor’s Underwood and Randolph termed it quits in Could 2020 immediately after building it by the former soccer participant tests constructive for COVID-19 in March and quarantining with Randolph’s loved ones as he recovered.

“It’s been a outrageous few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a ton of self-reflecting,” the previous Bachelor wrote through Instagram on Might 29. “Sometimes people today are just intended to be mates – and that’s okay. We both equally have developed immensely and been by so substantially together – so this is not the conclude of our tale, it’s the start of a entire new chapter for us.”

The Orange County indigenous commented on Underwood’s announcement with two crimson heart emojis and then shared her individual tribute to their partnership.

“I appreciate Colton extremely considerably and have an great amount of respect for him,” she wrote. “We have equally uncovered and grown so significantly these previous couple yrs, and will often have every others again. Generally.”

Hough and Laich declared their break up on May possibly 29 after two a long time of marriage, whilst quarantining in two various states.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have wanted to get there at our decision to separate,” the pair claimed in a joint assertion. “We share an abundance of like and regard for a single another and will proceed to guide with our hearts from that area. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privateness going ahead.”

Forward of their breakup, Us Weekly exclusively claimed on April 17 that the Dancing With the Stars choose and former hockey participant were being “not performing nicely.” Whilst they commenced quarantine jointly in March, by April, Laich was in Idaho, whilst Hough was in L.A.

Flipping Out alum Jeff Lewis announced his break up from boyfriend Scott Anderson on May perhaps 4, in the course of his SiriusXM present, Jeff Lewis Reside, noting the pressures that have been introduced on during the pandemic.

“The final 8 months has been kind of tough,” he discussed the time. “He’s had a good deal of anxiousness, a great deal of annoyance, and it bought to a issue in which I felt that he was hypercritical of me. It was a great deal of negativity and normally complaining.”

Lewis ongoing: “We discuss two distinct languages. And for me, I will need much more affirmation and acknowledgment and these forms of matters the moment in a though. The beating me up and the hypercriticism, it just became suffocating to me.”

Scroll down to see which partners called it quits amid the coronavirus quarantine, including Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler and Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, starting in March 2020.