Celebrity Couples Who Are Large School Sweethearts

Teenage dream will come legitimate! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry and much more superstar partners were being to start with linked in large faculty.

The place new music star fulfilled Akins when they had been in quality university in Georgia. By sixth grade, the twosome had been most effective buddies. Speedy ahead to superior university and issues turned intimate involving them.

“I constantly bought the emotion that he even now appreciated me the way he preferred me way back at church camp in the sixth quality, but I also felt like he gave combined indicators about what he desired to do about it,” Akins wrote about their substantial school romance in her in 2020 memoir, Live in Really like.

Whilst their romance strike a roadblock when they were being young adults, they bought back again alongside one another after college and tied the knot in October 2012.

“We dated once when we were 15, and it did not operate out. We dated for like 6 months,” Rhett advised Taste of Nation forward of their nuptials. “We remained best buddies even after we broke up. We both dated other folks for like five decades. When I listened to that she had ended her other romantic relationship … I moved in for the destroy. We kissed, and that was it.”

Stephen and Ayesha are a further movie star pair who bonded by their faith as teens.

“I was not allowed to day in significant school,” Ayesha explained to Parents Magazine about meeting the upcoming NBA star when she was 14. “We usually giggle that we were being both of those centered on God.”

The athlete included, “I constantly had my eye on her, but I got a very little shaken, for sure.”

Soon after a long time as close friends, the twosome started out courting in their early 20s.

“I was 23 she was 22. But I knew I had uncovered the appropriate woman and I required to commence a everyday living with her,” Stephen mentioned.

