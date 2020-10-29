Celebrities Who Have Had Babies This Year

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in 2020 (you know, besides where to buy the chicest face masks and how to actually make banana bread), it’s the importance of positive stories. Something to make you smile and remind you of the good things in the world in amongst all the doom and gloom.
And the best way to do that? Babies, of course! So we thought we’d round up all the celebrities who have given birth this year – from JT and Jess Biel to Gigi and Zayn. Turns out there have been a lot of famous babies this year.
All the celebrities expecting a new arrival – including Hilary Duff who just announced she’s pregnant with her third child
On 24th September, Zayn Malik announced on his Instagram that his girlfriend Gigi Hadid had given birth to a baby girl, with the caption: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together”.
Then of course Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl in August, and paid the most touching tribute to those giving birth during the Coronavirus pandemic: “Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”
We’re not crying, you’re crying.
For more famous faces who have welcomed their bundles of joy to the world this year, scroll down…
