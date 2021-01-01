Celebrities Who Died In 2020: In Memoriam

Some truly beloved public figures have left us in the year 2020.
These artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons may be gone — but they will certainly never be forgotten by their fans and loved ones.
Their legacies live on; their stars will never fade; and their work will be cherished for generations to come, as those whose lives they touched pass the love and admiration on to future admirers.
Join us as we pay tribute to the lives we lost over these very painful 12 months.
May they rest in eternal peace.
1.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Kobe was just 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and three other daughters.
2.
Naya Rivera
The former Glee actress drowned in a lake after renting a pontoon boat with her four-year old son. Her body was discovered after an extensive six-day search in July 2020. RIP.
3.
Neil Peart
Iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away in January. He was 67 years old.
4.
Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon passed away at the age of 30. Gordon was best known as the boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.
5.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. One of Hollywood’s most legendary actors, Douglas is most remembered for such legendary films as Spartacus.
6.
Pop Smoke
Rapper Pop Smoke passed away at the age of 20. Smoke was murdered in a friend’s home.
7.
Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack passed away at the age of 40. Flack was best known as host of the reality show Love Island.
8.
Alexis Eddy
Alexis Eddy passed away at the age of 23. Eddy was best known for starring in several MTV reality shows, including Are You The One?
9.
Tyler Gwozdz
Tyler Gwozdz died at the age of 29. Gwozdz was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.
10.
Natalie Stuart
Natalie passed away at the age of 43. Stuart was one of the most beloved contestants of all-time on NBC’s The Voice.
11.
Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Nikita Pearl Walwiga died at the age of 15. Nikita was the star of several Disney Channel films.
12.
Rocky Johnson
Rocky Johnson died at the age of 103. The former pro wrestler and beloved father of The Rock was 75.
13.
Amie Harwick
Amie Harwick passed away at the age of 38. The esteemed therapist and former fiancee of Drew Carey was 38.
14.
Jason Davis
Jason Davis was a popular voice actor and friend of Paris Hilton’s. He passed away at the age of 35.
15.
James Lipton
James passed away at the age of 93. The beloved TV personality was best known as host of Inside the Actors Studio.
16.
Lexii Alijai
Lexii Alijai was a rising star in the world of hip hop. She died at the age of 21.
17.
Danny Tidwell
Tiidwell finished in second place on So You Think You Can Dance in 2007. He was killed in a car crash.
18.
Max von Sydow
Max Von Sydow attends “The BFG (Le Bon Gros Geant – Le BGG)” premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2016 in Cannes, France.
19.
Josie Harris
Josie Harris passed away at the age of 40. The actress was best known for her relationship with boxer Floyd Mayweather.
20.
John Callahan
The long-time All My Children star passed away from a stroke at the age of 66.
21.
Adam Schlesinger
Adam Schlesinger has died at the age fo 52. The singer passed away from Covid-19 complications.
22.
John Prine
John Prine passed away as one of the world’s greatest songwriters. He was 73 and he had Covid-19.
23.
Tarvaris Jackson
Tarvaris Jackson was only 36 years old when he was killed in a single-car crash in Alabama in April 2020.
24.
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy has passed away at the age of 81. We adored the actor in everything from Tommy Boy to The Blacklist.
25.
Steve Cash
Steve Cash is dead by self-inflicted gun shot. The YouTube star was only 40 years old when he killed himself.
26.
Ashley Mattingly
Ashley Mattingly was Playmate of the Month back in 2011. She sadly took her own life about 9 years later.
27.
Fred the Godson
This is a photo of Fred the Godson from 2012. He died from Covid-19 in April 2020.
28.
Ashley “Minnie” Ross
Tragic news here. Ashley “Minnie” Ross of Little Women: Atlanta was killed in a hit and run.
29.
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan was a beloved Bollywood star before passing away at the age of 53. May he rest in peace.
30.
Sam Lloyd
Sam Lloyd has died of a brain tumor. The actor, best known for playing Ted on the sitcom Scrubs, was 56 years old.
31.
Jerry Stiller
Jerry Stiller was the father of Ben and an actor best known for his role on Seinfeld. He died at the age of 92.
32.
Fred Willard
Fred Willard has died at the age of 86. May the hilarious actor rest in peace.
33.
Mary Pat Gleason
Mary Pat Gleason has died at the age of 70. May the veteran actress rest in peace.
34.
Jas Waters
Jas Waters killed herself at the age of 39. May the television writer rest in peace.
35.
Joel Schumacher
Legendary Hollywood director Joel Schumacher has passed away following a year-long battle with cancer. Schumacher is best remembered for the blockbuster films he directed in the ’80s and ’90s.
36.
Steve Bing
This is a photo of writer-producer Steve Bing in 2008. He sadly leaped to his own death in 2020.