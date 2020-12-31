Celebrate NYE in style with Mrs Crunch’s top deals on bubbles, beer and wine

PARTY tonight, then recover tomorrow with these deals on drinks to welcome finally seeing the back of 2020.

And after an evening celebrating the beginning of hopefully a better year, nourish your way into 2021 by trying one of my comforting winter recipes from Morrisons.com.

Bubbleicious

POP your cork with these sparkling deals. But be quick, as many are ending tomorrow.

Get a bottle of champers for half price at Morrisons until New Year’s Day. Charles de Villers bubbly, down from £20 to £9.99.

Save £4 on Louis Delaunay champagne at Tesco. Was £14, now £10 until January 2.

Save £9 on champagne by Charles Lecouvey at Waitrose, down from £26.99 to £17.99.

Think pink with Maschio Rose prosecco at Morrisons, just £6.50 for a bottle until tomorrow.

Get a fiver off a magnum of Sainsbury’s Conegliano prosecco, down to £16 from £21 until January 1.

For an English fizz, Sainsbury’s has Ellercombe English sparkling wine, down to £15 from £24.

But for a French fizz, Lidl has Clairette de Die Tradition, from the Rhône region, for £8.99. A delightfully light, sweet sparkler.

For a bargain bottle, Sorso prosecco is £4.99 at Morrisons until tomorrow, down from £6. Perfect for a quiet New Year’s Eve in.

Alcohol-free For a G&T that’s a real tonic, Gordon’s 0.0% is currently available at Tesco and Amazon for £14. Save £4 on Ceder’s classic non-alcoholic spirit at Sainsbury’s, down from, £20 to £16. Buy two for £10 on Freixenet alcohol-free sparkling white wine at Morrisons, £6 each. Kopparberg alcohol-free cider is £1.30 for a 500ml bottle or buy three for £3, saving 90p at Morrisons.

Best of the rest

GRAB a cheap treat when it comes to beers, wines or spirits, again several offers end tomorrow.

A 70cl bottle of Chivas Regal 12-year-old Scotch at Morrisons, was £28, now £20 until January 1.

In Scotland, save big on whiskies at Morrisons including Laphroaig Select, now £20 until tomorrow.

Save £10.50 on a bottle of Southern Comfort at Sainsbury’s, down from £28.50 to £18.

No need to shake it to make it, with Lidl’s Deluxe Espresso Martini, £9.99.

Fans of white wine will enjoy £2 off a bottle of Oyster Bay NZ sauvignon blanc at the Co-op, down from £9.50 to £7.50.

And red wine lovers will rejoice at £3 off a bottle of Luis Felipe Edwards Chilean merlot at Waitrose, now £5.99 a bottle.

Save £8 on Jack Daniel’s whiskey at Sainsbury’s, now £16.

Selected packs of beers and ciders are £9.99 at Morrisons until tomorrow, including 20 x 284ml Stella Artois.

Prices may differ depending on location.

Beef casserole

Serves four

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 1 hr 30 mins

You need:

625g braising steak, or use lean braising steak

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

250g carrots, peeled and diced

350g butternut squash peeled and diced

250g parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

400g potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tbsp plain flour

400g chopped tomatoes

1 tsp mixed herbs

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 litre beef stock

220g baked beans

2 pinches salt

3 pinches pepper

Method:

Cut beef into bite-sized pieces. Heat oil in a large casserole or saucepan and fry on a high heat to seal all sides.

Add onion, carrot, parsnips, butternut squash and potatoes and cook, stirring, for a further five minutes.

Sprinkle flour over, stir well, then add the chopped tomatoes, mixed herbs, Worcestershire sauce and stock.

Bring to the boil, stirring, then reduce the heat and cook covered for an hour, stirring often.

Remove lid, add baked beans and season with black pepper.

Raise the heat so stew is bubbling and cook for a further 15 minutes, uncovered.

Cassoulet

Serves four

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 55 mins

You need:

1 drizzle olive oil

1 whole onion, diced

2 sticks celery, diced

1 whole carrot, peeled and diced

1 whole leek, trimmed and sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tin chopped tomatoes

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

400ml vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

1 sprig of thyme

1 tin cannellini beans, drained

1 tin butterbeans

2 handfuls basil, roughly chopped

Method:

Drizzle olive oil in a large saucepan. Sauté the onion, celery, carrot and leek for five minutes. Add the garlic, tomato purée and balsamic vinegar. Cook for a minute.

While stirring, add the tinned and cherry tomatoes, stock, bay leaf and thyme. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Remove the bay leaf and thyme. Add the cannellini and butter beans and simmer for a further five minutes.

Add basil and serve.

