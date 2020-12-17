Celeb Moms and dads Celebrate Kids’ Birthdays When Quarantined: Pics

Still celebrating! Jessie James Decker and other celeb mothers and fathers have rang in their children’s birthdays although self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion designer, 31, really rang in each her daughter Vivianne’s 6th birthday and her son Forrest’s 2nd birthday in March.

The singer, who also shares son Eric, 4, with her partner, Eric Decker, shared Instagram pictures on March 18 of her eldest carrying a birthday crown and sitting down at the table with a wrapped existing in entrance of her.

“Happy birthday Vivianne Rose Decker, my baby, my lady, you altered our life forever!” the Kittenish creator captioned her social media tribute at the time. “You are the most incredible female in the whole planet and we are so lucky God enable us be your Mommy and Daddy! It was an psychological working day when she was born for the reason that we by no means realized adore this potent in advance of. These previous 6 yrs with her have been a desire. I simply cannot wait to watch her proceed to develop into the remarkable person she is! We enjoy you toddler.”

Two weeks later on, the pair celebrated Forrest’s large day. His older siblings stayed up later than he did the night time before to secretly make homemade cards.

“You are an complete Joy to this WolfPack!” the former specialist soccer participant, 33, wrote alongside a video of himself and his youngest the next working day. “The sweet, mild cuddles you give, the goofiness that would make us all giggle out loud, the smile that lights up every single area you walk into, Mr. determined to do every thing your significant bro and sis do! A handful of of the unbelievable presents you provide to our life! Really like you.”

Keep scrolling to see a lot more superstar mother and father getting inventive on their kids’ unique days when still social distancing, from Hilary Duff to Nate Berkus.