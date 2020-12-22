Celeb Kids’ Socially Distant Santa Visits for 2020 Holidays: Photos

The new standard! Celebs having their kids to see Santa Claus during the 2020 vacation season are carrying out it at a social length.

Sean Lowe shared a foolish shot of his and Catherine Giudici’s youngest kid, Mia, via Instagram on December 14. The 12-month-outdated sat on a inexperienced couch with a frightened glance on her encounter as Saint Nick smiled around her shoulder.

“Wait till she learns this terrifying stranger is supposed to sneak into her house although she’s sleeping,” the previous Bachelor, 37, joked. “Merry Christmas!”

When an Instagram user observed that they’d assumed Mia would be “spared from the trolling” that Lowe offers her brothers, Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, the Bachelorette alum replied, “No a single is protected.”

He and Giudici, 34, have been having fun with their holiday time amid the coronavirus pandemic with their little kinds, from putting on festive pajamas and decorating the Xmas tree to frosting gingerbread residences and creating s’mores.

As for April Enjoy Geary and Robin Thicke, the couple’s eldest daughter, Mia, 2, only wrote a letter for Santa Claus. She was photographed outside of a retail outlet sporting a pink mask and holding her take note.

“Dear Santa, I would like a little one for Christmas. Really like, Mia,” the handwritten information read through in crimson ink. “XOXO.”

The product, 26, captioned the December 7 social media upload: “A very merry COVID Christmas.” She pointed out that the Masked Singer decide, 43, had dressed Mia that working day in a pink sweater, coronary heart-patterned sweats and footwear.

Mia got her want 1 7 days later when she and her younger sister, Lola, 21 months, met their newborn brother, Luca. “I was NOT expecting her to be this delighted,” Geary captioned a December 13 Instagram slideshow of Mia holding the toddler. “She retains stating, ‘He’s so lovable,’ ‘He loves me so a lot,’ ‘Can I pet him?’ She’s the finest massive sis.”

Hold scrolling to see more celebrity parents’ Santa visits with their young children, from Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel to Coco Austin.