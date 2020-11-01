Celeb Halloween Costumes: Ciara, Quincy, Tina Lawson, Saweetie, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian & Remy Ma

Greatest Celeb Halloween Costumes: Ciara, Quincy, Tina Lawson, Saweetie, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian & much more

It appears like actors aren’t allowing Covid-19 ruin their Halloween plans. Stars took to social websites to discuss their particular Halloween costumes. By Quincy dressing as Frida into Ciara dressing up as Cardi B ) and Meg Thee Stallion, it is safe to saythese celebs were quite inventive with their own looks.

Quicy as Frida

Tina Lawson as Morticia

Ciara as Cardi B )

Ciara as Meg Thee Stallion

Ciara & Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson

Ciara as Nicki Minaj

Marsai Martin as Rihanna‘s Vogue Magazine seem

Kim Kardashian, her kids, and buddy Jonathan Cheban”Food God” dressed as Carole Baskin along with Joe Exotic in Tiger King

Sherri Shepherd as Da Brat

Saweetie as Destiny’s Child

Lizzo dressed as the fly which has been around Mike Pence’s head throughout the Vice Presidential Debate

RHOA celebrity Marlo Hampton dressed as rapper Foxy Brown

Shai Jackson additionally moving as Foxy Brown

Vanessa Bryant along with her women dressed as characters in the publication Madeline

Remy Ma, Papoose and their brothers dress up as Zomobies

Cynthia Bailey transforms into Hand Sanitizer

Who is Halloween appearance do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below.