Celeb Halloween Costumes: Ciara, Quincy, Tina Lawson, Saweetie, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian & Remy Ma

Greatest Celeb Halloween Costumes: Ciara, Quincy, Tina Lawson, Saweetie, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian & much more
It appears like actors aren’t allowing Covid-19 ruin their Halloween plans. Stars took to social websites to discuss their particular Halloween costumes. By Quincy dressing as Frida into Ciara dressing up as Cardi B ) and Meg Thee Stallion, it is safe to saythese celebs were quite inventive with their own looks.
Quicy as Frida
Tina Lawson as Morticia
Ciara as Cardi B )
Ciara as Meg Thee Stallion
Ciara & Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson
Ciara as Nicki Minaj
Marsai Martin as Rihanna‘s Vogue Magazine seem
Kim Kardashian, her kids, and buddy Jonathan Cheban”Food God” dressed as Carole Baskin along with Joe Exotic in Tiger King
Sherri Shepherd as Da Brat
Saweetie as Destiny’s Child
Lizzo dressed as the fly which has been around Mike Pence’s head throughout the Vice Presidential Debate
RHOA celebrity Marlo Hampton dressed as rapper Foxy Brown
Shai Jackson additionally moving as Foxy Brown
Vanessa Bryant along with her women dressed as characters in the publication Madeline
Remy Ma, Papoose and their brothers dress up as Zomobies
Cynthia Bailey transforms into Hand Sanitizer
Who is Halloween appearance do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below.
