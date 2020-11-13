Entertainment

Cedric The Entertainer Will Not Label Trump Voters As Racist

November 13, 2020
1 Min Read
Cedric The Entertainer Won’t Label Trump Voters As Racist

“I have buddies [that are] Trumpers.”

Breaking NEWS  2020 U.S. election roundup for Oct. 27: Joe Biden and also Donald Trump struck battleground states with weekly left
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment