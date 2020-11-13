CeCe Requires FIRED Out Of Basketball Wives – EXCLUSIVE!!

The newest period of Basketball Wives was filming for a couple of months – and also MTO News has all of the from the approaching season.

Probably the most intriguing throw advancement is that Cece Gutierrez – among the most intriguing characters from last year – was FIRED from the series.

MTO News talked with a manufacturer that clarified the chose to flame the spouse of former Lakers coach Byron Scott. Th insider told me,”CeCe desired to return, however, Shaunie did not need her to be there. Shaunie has some kind of private steak with Cece, as everybody else thought she must return”

So who’s about the throw this year? Well now that the throw will contain SHAUNIE, EVELYN, MALAYSIA, JACKIE, KRISTEN, JENN, OG and FEBY. And there’ll be a new”spouse”, Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales.

What exactly do you consider shedding Cece??