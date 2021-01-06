CD Projekt Red debunk rumours involving ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ advancement

CD Projekt Crimson have debunked rumours revolving close to possible advancement specifics on Cyberpunk 2077 becoming disclosed.

Very last month, a thread appeared on GameFAQs, which allegedly contained facts from an nameless disgruntled personnel at CD Projekt Crimson, about the launch and reception of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch.

In a response on Twitter created about prospective advancement data remaining leaked, the developer mentioned: “Normally we never remark on rumors but this time we preferred to make an exception as this tale is only not genuine.”

See the reaction down below:

Ordinarily we really don’t comment on rumors but this time we preferred to make an exception as this tale is just not correct.https://t.co/JuOTY2qJbM

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 6, 2021

At first, the opinions famous likely results these kinds of as “major departures from the studio in the coming months” and options for a No Man’s Sky style comeback in late June. The reasoning for which was claimed to be since a “good chunk of code is having scrapped and rewritten from scratch”, which means the at first thought out video game would be arriving in June.

It later went into more particulars about how Keanu Reeve’s Johnny Silverhand character was rewritten and was originally impressed by David Hayter’s portrayal of Strong Snake from Steel Gear Reliable.

Gamers have discovered lower content from the game considering that its start, including a railway system which appears to be to have been eradicated from the recreation entirely. A single Reddit person identified a possible prepare station that was still left unfinished, indicating the element was scrapped from the video game in advance of its launch.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 start, the match has lost 79% of its player foundation on Steam, inspite of continuing to promote well on the system.