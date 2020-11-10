CBS Sets New Diversity Strategies For The Truth Shows

CBS is taking a few measures in a more varied direction.

The system announced Monday that most of its fact shows will include a cast of 50 percent Black, Native People of Colour (BIPOC), beginning with all the 2021-2022 seasons of programming. ) That might include Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island and The Remarkable Race. CBS also given a quarter of its yearly unscripted funding for jobs made by BIPOC manufacturing companies.

Survivor has coped with its fair share of problems over the last couple of decades. Season 39 has been the very first time that the series ever had a player taken out of the match over difficulties with guilt and unwanted touching, and which prompted the system to produce adjustments behind the scenes. Back in June, contestants and audiences came with a request calling for diversity both before and behind the cameras.

Big Brother has also faced its share of controversies and problems using race, which sometimes gets known as onscreen by the gamers as Da’Vonne Rogers failed during now 22.

Back in September, however, year 2 of their U.S. edition of Love Island, which also airs on CBS, crowned the franchise’s most first Black winning bunch.