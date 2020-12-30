CBS Delays 2021 Television set Generation Restart

CBS has pushed again resumption of production on several higher-profile procedural dramas such as “NCIS,” “NCIS: LA,” “Seal Team” and “Why Women of all ages Kill”.

These productions will now resume on January 11th when other displays on the community are scheduled to restart later on in January.

CBS Studios is seemingly the only main studio hub pausing or delaying production amid the existing coronavirus pandemic.

Other folks – together with Netflix, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Tv Group – are reportedly in the system of figuring out no matter if to keep productions active in the new 12 months.

Inspite of safety protocols, several productions have recorded clusters of constructive COVID-19 scenarios in the previous couple of months.

Supply: Variety