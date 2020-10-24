CBI reacts to escapes involving Sushant Singh Rajput’s evaluation

Sushant Singh Rajput passed off one June 14 and since that time there have been a number of controversies surrounding his evaluation. These features a few theories floating on interpersonal networking and networking paths that follow then.

But the CBI informed the Bombay High Court yesterday it hadn’t leaked any information linked to the situation to the press. Added Solicitor General Anil Singh, symbolizing the CBI, shown the Enforcement Counsel and Narcotics Control Bureau, that can be also probing cases about the celebrity’s death haven’t leaked any data also. He explained,”We all know that our duties and there’s absolutely not any question of leaking data from any of those services,”

The High Court is now hearing PIL’s registered in the endeavor to prevent the continuing media paths associated with the analysis.