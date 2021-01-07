Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins “Prodigal Son”

Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”) has scored a vital function in the second period of criminal offense thriller sequence “Prodigal Son” at FOX which returns January 12th.

Zeta-Jones will appear in the 2nd 50 percent of the 2nd time as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, the resident MD of Claremont Psychiatrics who is in charge of Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen).

Whitly is assigned to infirmary responsibility, cleansing bedpans and mopping the flooring, but as he proves to be practical in treating people, Capshaw begins to see him in a new mild that may possibly prove unsafe to all.

