Cat Jumps From Building in Harlem, Miraculously Survives

One down, 8 to go for this Kitty when it jumped from an apartment Which Has Been Deliberately set on fire… and it escaped not a Moment to spare.

The kitty’s harrowing escape — entirely recorded on camera went this weekend down at Harlem… because it had been relegated to the ledge since the flames intensified directly behind it.

Wonderful picture of a cat jumping from Another floor window at East Harlem Saturday. Police responded to a domestic dispute in Lincoln Homes where they state guy locked himself inside flat & place it on fire. 7 individuals hurt involving two cops @NBCNewYork (consenting Aaron Ganaway) pic.twitter.com/1nLmFnsW0U — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) October 25, 2020 @AnjaliHemphill

Cops were hanging on the floor hoping to grab it, but the cat had been hesitating before the fires became too extreme. Together with the rear of its body smoking, then the kitty eventually made the jump and was able to land on its own feet, naturally.

It had been immediately corralled, so paramedics might take a close look.

Cops say that the fire had been started by a person wanted to domestic violence charges — he barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor and place it on fire.

You may observe the kitty made it outside with perfect time. There were 2 kids trapped in a different area of the building who had been rescued. 2 NYPD officers were injured during the ordeal, however, the desired man was finally arrested.