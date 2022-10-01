Cast of Hocus Pocus Then and Now: The Sanderson Sisters’ Appearances in The 1993 and 2022 Sequels

The movie centers on the Sanderson sisters, a trio of wicked witches who are unintentionally brought back to life on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, and the motley crew that sets out to put an end to them once and for all.

Since then, “Hocus Pocus” has established itself as a Halloween cult favorite. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker will all be back for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will premiere on Disney Plus on September 30.

Winifred Sanderson, Played by Bette Midler

Try to recall Hocus Pocus without hearing Midler’s funny “Sisters” call coming to mind. Thousands of admirers continue to dress as Princess Winifred for Halloween every year since the legendary actress provided one of the most unforgettable performances of her career in the cult classic.

Midler currently has one of the most successful careers in the group, and in the years afterward, she has taken home four Grammy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, one Tony Award, and three Emmy Awards.

Sarah Sanderson, Played by Sarah Jessica Parker

City life and pre-Sex Parker stole the show with her conceited Sarah, whose voice entices kids from their beds in the middle of the night towards the film’s climax.

Five years after the film’s premiere, the “most beautiful” sister went on to star in Sex and the City. Since then, she has had a constant stream of success in TV, movies, and theatre, most recently with the SATC remake And Just Like That… and Broadway play Plaza Suite (which costarred her husband, Matthew Broderick).

As Mary Sanderson, Kathy Najimy

Mary was undoubtedly the sweetest and funniest Sanderson’s sister if Sarah was the attractive one. The performance of Najimy as the sister who eventually has to fly around on a vacuum cleaner is still a standout. She gives a twisted-mouthed, almost shy portrayal. When the sun comes out, you’ll never forget her “Buh-bye” as the sisters take off into the air.

The length of Najimy’s list of accomplishments following Hocus Pocus attests to her resounding success since her days as a witch. She recently appeared in a recurring episode of Veep and as Peggy on King of the Hill for more than ten years.

As Max, Omri Katz

the virgin who initiated the party by lighting the black candle. The movie’s anchor is Katz’s wide-eyed Max, who would stop at nothing to defend his little sister Dani. In the end, he even won the girl!

Katz went on to star in Dallas and the related TV movie, but he has since stopped performing.

As Dani, Thora Birch

Dani undoubtedly served as the focal point of the film, with Max serving as its anchor. Little Dani, played by Birch, became everyone’s favorite and sassiest character from irritating little sister. She is the person the Sanderson sisters desired in the end, and Max had no intention of allowing history to repeat itself.

Birch continues to work frequently; she has a long list of credits on her resume, including two recently completed films. Her most memorable performance occurred in 1999’s American Beauty, which followed Hocus Pocus.

Allison, Played by Vinessa Shaw

Without a local school hunk who falls for the newcomer, it wouldn’t be a ’90s film. Together with Max and Dani, Shaw set out on the quest to exterminate the Sanderson sisters once and for all, growing close to each of them along the way.

Shaw has been consistently acting since the 1993 film, similar to Birch, and most recently made appearances in a number of films. In 2013 and 2014, she appeared in recurring roles on Ray Donovan and Vegas.

As Billy Butcherson, Doug Jones

The night is saved by the mummy! Jones gave the most sympathetic portrayal as Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, whom they resuscitate, considering that he switched sides at the climax before immediately going back to his grave and falling back asleep.

Jones—who has the most roles to his name—recently received praise for his portrayal of the fish in the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water. The actor, who works closely with Guillermo del Toro, is responsible for some of the most recognizable changes in film.