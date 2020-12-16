Cassie Scerbo Is ‘Happy,’ ‘Grateful’ Amid Gleb Savchenko Romance

That loving feeling! Cassie Scerbo is enjoying her romantic getaway with her new flame, Gleb Savchenko, amid his divorce from Elena Samodanova.

“Happy girls are the prettiest 🤍🙏🏼✨,” Scerbo, 30, captioned a photo of herself lying on a zebra-printed piano via Instagram on Monday, December 14.

The Make It or Break It alum also shared a photo of herself at the Le Blanc Spa Vacation resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the similar day, composing, “Grateful, thankful, blessed.”

One day prior, Scerbo and Savchenko, 37, went general public with their marriage though vacationing with the Dancing With the Stars pro’s former spouse Chrishell Stause and her boyfriend, Keo Motsepe.

“2020 has been outrageous, but we are close friends and I am satisfied to see you content,” Motsepe, 31, captioned a poolside photo with his fellow DWTS pro through his Instagram Story on Monday.

The two couples included pictures and video clips to their social media accounts from the grownup-only vacation resort just after arriving on Sunday, December 13. The foursome also posed jointly in front of a Xmas tree on Monday evening after a group evening meal, which the South African dancer shared on his Instagram Story.

Savchenko’s new romance came immediately after he declared past month that he and his wife of 14 several years have been separating. A source instructed Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 15, that the Russian dancer has been dating Scerbo “for a couple of weeks now” and that “they are just starting off to get to know just about every other.”

The insider added: “They are possessing fun with each other, it’s a fun and flirty time for them equally.”

Samodanova, 36, weighed in on her estranged husband’s new relationship on Tuesday even though undertaking an Instagram livestream, noting that the potential of the ballroom dance studio they share is at this time mysterious.

“We’ve tried out to figure out … if we’re going to be functioning it together. Not at this moment, I’m just as well pissed at him,” the choreographer mentioned. “So I won’t be capable to do something at this instant.”

Samodanova, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Savchenko, defined that she no more time understands if “Prince Charming exists” incorporating, “it’s a fairy tale which I do not seriously believe anymore.”

The former couple’s divorce received messy previous month immediately after Samodonova accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity,” which he denied. Reports also surfaced that the DWTS professional had an inappropriate partnership with Stause, 39, which each stars denied.

“I will not stand by and make it possible for fake accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My romantic relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko explained to Us in November. “Our friendship in the course of our year on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have experienced longstanding difficulties in our relationship. This has been an ongoing scenario among Elena and I paired with inadequate timing.”

Stause, who break up from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, resolved the infidelity rumors as very well, stating the pair had a “strong supportive friendship, but almost nothing a lot more.”

Previously this month, the Marketing Sunset star and Motsepe built their romance Instagram official, shutting down any speculation that she and Savchenko ended up pursuing a passionate romance amid his break up.

