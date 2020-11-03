Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood, Police Investigation Too

Exclusive

Cassie Randolph Seemingly no longer feels threatened by her ex Colton Underwood…’cause she dropped the restraining order against him… in Reality, she Has Lost everything.

sources with immediate understanding tell TMZ… Cassie disregarded the controlling order with bias, meaning that she can not refile it. We are also told that the police investigation has been lost per her request.

Colton tells TMZ,”Now Cassie requested the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order . Both people managed to achieve a personal agreement to deal with some one of Cassie’s issues. I don’t think Cassie did anything wrong from submitting to the orders and believe she acted in good faith. I value everybody’s admiration for privacy relating to this issue.”

As we mentioned… Cassie filed a police record together with all the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. asserting the”Bachelor” celebrity set a monitoring device on her vehicle.

Recall, she’d created these allegations a month after she registered for a restraining order from Colton. TMZ broke the narrative… Cassie maintained her brother discovered the monitoring device taped on the base of her car’s rear bumper. In terms of why Colton supposedly failed that… Cassie maintained he had been attempting to monitor her whereabouts long once they’d broken up.

Cassie had alleged Colton would appear uninvited for her L.A. apartment along with her parents’ home in Huntington Beach and bombarded her with all harassing texts. The judge had issued a temporary restraining order, however, it wasn’t made permanent, and today Cassie has lost it completely.