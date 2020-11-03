Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

“The Bachelor” alums Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood Appear to be on better Conditions Today.

Almost two weeks after submitting a restraining order against Colton, Cassie is falling the controlling order with bias, based on TMZ. Her petition usually means she will not have the ability to refile at a later date.

In addition to ignoring the arrangement, she requested to fall the police investigation to Underwood’s alleged harassment and raping of her.

In a declaration, Colton advised the socket,”Both of us managed to attain a personal agreement to deal with some one of Cassie’s worries. I don’t think Cassie did anything wrong from submitting to the orders and believe she acted in good faith. I value everybody’s admiration for privacy relating to this issue.”

Back in September, Cassie detained Colton of harassment and stalking. In court documents, she maintained he monitored her whereabouts by hammering a monitoring device to the base of her rear bumper. The newspapers also said Colton showing up uninvited into her flat in Los Angeles along with also her parents’ Huntington Beach house. Cassie accuses Colton of accepting walks into her apartment complex along with loitering beyond her bedroom at her parents’ house at the wee hours of this afternoon.

For her debate , Randolph maintained that Colton delivered her text messages that were unsettling including accusations that she had been hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. She accuses him of sending anonymous text messages for her as well as himself, pretending to be a victim of a stalker.

Cassie maintained that Colton eventually confessed to planting the automobile monitoring apparatus and sending out the text messages that are anonymous.

Cassie and Colton called it quits earlier this season after 2 decades together.