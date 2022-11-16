Casper Ruud Girlfriend: They Share a Common Residence!

On December 22, 1998, Casper Ruud, a professional tennis player from Norway, was born. When Ruud reached his greatest career rating of number 5 in June 2022, he made tennis history in Norway. Casper Rudd, who is now ranked No. 7 in the world, is well recognized for his imposing clay court matches due to his winning statistics.

Ruud is the first person from Norway to win an ATP singles title, reach a Masters 1000 final, a major final (the 2022 French Open), and the Top 10. He also boasts the distinction of reaching a career-high ranking of No. 133 in the doubles category.

Who Is Maria Galligani, the Girlfriend of Casper Ruud?

Like Ruud, Maria Galligani is a native of Norway. The couple has reportedly been dating since 2018.

Additionally, intelligent Maria is pursuing a Master’s degree in Psychology at the University of Southern Denmark.

Since they began dating in 2018, Maria has regularly appeared in posts on Ruud’s Instagram account, along with images of the couple’s dog Bajas Galligani Ruud. At work, Galligani seems to be Casper Ruud’s biggest cheerleader and motivator, and the couple seems to be much in love.

Casper has always had a lot of support from Maria, who has been spotted encouraging him at competitions. Perhaps she’ll attend the Sunday final in Miami! On Casper’s Instagram, Maria may regularly be seen, and the two seem to be dating all the time. On the platform, Rudd has wished Maria a happy birthday, and their dogs periodically show up.

What Was the Outcome of The French Open?

In the French Open championship match, Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Rudd 6-3 6-3 6-0.

With this victory, Nadal has increased his advantage over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the men’s Grand Slam leaderboards (Nadal 22, Djokovic, and Federer 20).

It also means that the King of Clay has won all 14 of his finals, giving him a total of 14 victories at Roland Garros.

Summary

