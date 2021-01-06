Cary Elwes Joins Ritchie’s “Five Eyes”

Cary Elwes has joined the the forged of Person Ritchie’s new spy thriller “Five Eyes” at Miramax and STXFilms.

The venture marks the fourth collaboration of Ritchie and star Jason Statham next “Lock, Stock & Two Cigarette smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver”. It also follows on from Ritchie’s new good results with the reside-action “Aladdin” and the criminal offense comedy “The Gentlemen”.

The latter’s writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies return to pen this story of an MI6 guns-and-metal agent (Statham) who is recruited by worldwide intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to find and stop the sale of a lethal new weapons engineering by a billionaire arms broker.

He finds himself reluctantly paired with a CIA large-tech qualified (Aubrey Plaza) on this world-trotting mission. Elwes will portray Nathan Jasmine, the overseer of Statham’s mission.

Shooting kicks off this month in Turkey and Qatar.

Supply: Deadline