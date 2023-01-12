“I Love Lucy” Fame Carole Cook Passes Away from Heart Attack At 98!

Carole Cook is an American singer and actress who has worked on stage, in movies, and on TV. She started her career in the 1940s and has since been in many Broadway shows, Hollywood movies, and TV shows.

Some of her most famous roles are Mrs. Meers in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Broadway and parts in “The Haunting,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “The Great White Hope.”

Cook has also been given a lot of awards for her work in theatre and entertainment. She has also been in a number of TV shows, including “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Law & Order.”

Carole Cook, an American actress, died at age 98. After actress Carole Cook died, people started writing tributes to her on the internet and sending their condolences to her friends and family.

Husband Tom Troupe Announced Her Death

Hollywood has lost another great. Carole cook died Sunday in Beverly Hills due to a heart attack, her husband Tom Troupe said. She was 98.

Her husband told The Hollywood Reporter that she died just three days before her birthday.

Cook is best known for playing Thelma Green on I Love Lucy for 18 episodes between 1963 and 1968. The show’s main star, Carole, took Cook under her wing and gave her the stage name Carole when Cook was just starting out. The actress, whose real name was Mildred Frances Cook but who played Lucy, also had bright red hair.

In 1964’s The Incredible Mr. Limpet, she played Don Knotts’s pregnant wife, and in 1984’s Sixteen Candles, she played Grandma Helen. Cook wasn’t just good at acting on the big screen. In 1965, she was the second person to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! in Australia.

In 1979 and 1980, she was in the Broadway shows Romantic Comedy and 42nd Street. In her later years, the actress didn’t care about what people said about her. In fact, she got into trouble in 2018 when she said that President Donald Trump should be killed.

Carole Cook’s Cause of Death

Robert Malcolm, who works for her, said this in a statement.

Malcolm told CNN in an email that Cook died “peacefully” on Wednesday of a heart attack. May her soul rest in peace

'Sixteen Candles' actress Carole Cook has died at the age of 98.

The actress told BroadwayWorld.com in 2015 that she wanted to be remembered as “someone who made a little difference for the better in people’s lives.”

She said, “We all want to be liked, and that would be nice.” “I want them to say to themselves, ‘I’m glad I knew her.'”

Celebrities Reaction

I loved her in #SixteenCandles. ❤️ She made it to almost 99! What a life! #CaroleCook #RIP

Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98