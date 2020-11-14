Entertainment

Carnage, Friday, John Wick, Narcos

November 14, 2020
1 Min Read
Carnage, Friday, John Wick, Narcos

A few cliche someplace stated that’a picture is worth a million words’ This has been shown to be true for me and particularly when it has to do with fan art. I’ve always sought out amazing fan artwork and have wished to talk about it with as many individuals as you can. “Wonderful Art We have Discovered Around The Web” is your socket for this fire. In this column, I can showcase the kick-ass art of some fantastic artists, with all the hopes that these musicians capture the attention that they deserve. That is the goal. In case you have any queries or remarks, or even tips of artwork or other fantastic artists, don’t hesitate to contact me at any moment at [email protected].

Back To The Future Part III from Josh Gilbert Carnage by Mauricio AbrilFriday by Eddie HollyFriday The 13th Role II by Ty HaberichterFull Metal Jacket by Rafa Orrico DíezJohn Wick by Patrick BrownThe Mummy by Tom WalkerNarcos by Pedro Garcia BeneytoSean Conery by Aurelio LorenzoThe Time Machine by Daryl Joyce

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment