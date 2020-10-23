Carl Crawford: Why We Wish Megan Thee Stallion To Honor Her Deal!!

Carl Crawford, proprietor of Megan Thee Stallion’s tag, 1501 Accredited Ent, has stated in a recent interview he still needs the celebrity to honor her agency.

Meg was in a legal conflict with the tag as soon as they refused to renegotiate their contract.

“We are still contractually collectively, so naturally we need her to perform well. You do not need her to do awful as it is not likely to gain us whether she does awful, you understand? So, we need her to perform well,” Crawford explained through an appearance on thick Live Together Using Scoop B Display, Carl Crawford.

He also added,”We only need her to honor her contract. That is the entire big deal supporting the circumstance. They did not wish to honor her contract however, they desired to change several things and they never spoke to me ; they simply sent the attorneys to me and all of that stuff … it was only one of these bargains to where you simply — things sort of moved left and it is just unlucky.”