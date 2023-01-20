Is Carey Mulligan Expecting Her Third Child with Her Husband?

Carey Mulligan Debuted Her Baby Bump on The Red Carpet

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford are happy to have a third child. The two-time Oscar nominee is having her third child with the lead singer of Mumford & Sons. Mulligan’s agent told People on January 14 that the news was true.

The actress wore a long black dress with a cape to the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills the day before. Inside, she was photographed talking with her co-star Zoe Kazan in the movie ‘She Said’, while holding a mineral water bottle. At the event, the movie was given an award.

She Is Already a Mother of Two Children

Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons frontman boyfriend, 35, already have two children: a 7-year-old daughter named Evelyn Grace and a 5-year-old son named Wilfred.

After dating for five months, Mumford and Mulligan got engaged in August 2011. They then got married in April 2012 on a farm in Somerset, England, with about 200 guests, including famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Colin Firth.

On September 15, 2015, they had a daughter, and in August 2017, they had a son. Mulligan made a joke when her daughter was born that the lessons she would teach her would be “no makeup, no piercings, and no tattoos.”

She Suffered From Postpartum Depression After the Birth of Her First Child

Mulligan talked to PEOPLE last year about her role in the movie She Said and how she dealt with postpartum depression after having her first child.

In the movie, Mulligan plays New York Times investigative reporter Meghan Twohey. She and journalist Jodi Kantor (played by Zoe Kazan) published a bombshell story about Harvey Weinstein in 2017 that sparked the #MeToo movement around the world.

When Twohey and Kantor started looking into the tall building, Twohey was on maternity leave and dealing with postpartum depression. Mulligan told PEOPLE: “Megan’s postpartum depression was one of the parts of the script that struck me the most at first. When I had my first child seven years ago, I had a very similar experience. I felt very alone, very scared, and very confused by the whole thing.”

“It was really going back to work in some way,” Mulligan said about making the 2015 movie Suffragette. “That’s what put me back on the path to finding myself again, with a lot of great support around me.”

Challenges Faced While Raising Two Kids and Acting Simultaneously

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in 2021, the actress talked about how hard it was to work and raise two young children. She said, “The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I’m lucky if I can learn my lines and show up.”

For her lead role in the movie Promising Young Woman, Mulligan was nominated for her second Oscar that year. The actress was nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in She Said, but she did not win the award at the ceremony on January 10.

A few weeks earlier, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Mulligan talked about being an actress who works and has kids again. “When they’re small, they’re easy to carry. Now that mine are getting older, it will be easier to see what we can and can’t do “she told me. “But I feel a lot less stressed about work, I think. It’s an old saying that acting is free and you get paid for everything else.”

She went on, “I’m so lucky, and so are you and me, that right now we can work because we want to, not because we have to. And being able to do that is such a treat in life and the world.” Hope she is ready for her 3rd child!!