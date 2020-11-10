Cardi B Slams Trump Supporters For Claiming Joe Biden Used Her As A Pawn In The Election

Rapper Cardi B used her platform heavily over the past year in hopes of helping her fans choose the best candidate for the 2020 election.

The rapper sat down with Joe Biden on Instagram live and talked about what he planned on executing if he’d chosen to be the president.

Cardi B took to social media recently to slam anyone who felt she shouldn’t have been involved in politics. In a post on her page she wrote,

“Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on Zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president.”

Adding that Republicans accused Joe Biden of using her as a pawn, but weeks later Donald Trump was seen with various rappers endorsing him.

“Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much s*** about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name.”

Cardi B also adds that she did not get paid by Joe Biden to endorse him.

“I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting. Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!”

She ends her statement by Congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the election.

“Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!”

Check out the clip here:

What are your thoughts on what Cardi B had to say about Republicans accusing her of being a pawn in the election? Let us know in the comments!