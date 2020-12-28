Cardi B Settles Lawsuit with Ex-Supervisor, Signals She’s Cost-free

Cardi B‘s legal beef with her ex-manager is lastly above — and she appears to be rather dang delighted with the results.

The rapper settled the dispute concerning her and Shaft, her ex-manager, who sued her for $10 mil in 2018 … proclaiming he learned her, and that she still left him out in the cold at the time she genuinely blew up just after the good results of her initially megahit “Bodak Yellow.”

Shaft claimed his crew of writers/producers crafted that music for her, and not only that … he alleged he put her on the route to mainstream fame by having her on VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ — only to be denied proper payment when she secured tens of millions thereafter.

Cardi, of training course, countersued for $15 million … claiming the deal she signed with him way back when was amazingly unfair and way far too just one-sided — not to point out greedy in how a lot of a lower he was allegedly trying to acquire from her (a 20% fee at very first and then 50% off her Sony publishing offer later on, she claimed). She also reported that Shaft attempted controlling pretty much every single part of her existence … such as whom she could date, like Offset.

Individuals lawsuits ended up operating their way through the program for a although — and Cardi was even producing requests about how her impending deposition oughta be managed — but in the end … it appears each sides have reached a mutual arrangement to sweep all this below the rug.

AllHipHop acquired docs showing the make any difference was dismissed with prejudice — which means neither bash can refile about the very same grievance yet again. They also agreed to go over their personal attorneys’ charges.

Feels fantastic to be no cost https://t.co/Cey0NdgI6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2020

Commonly, that means money’s exchanged arms in some form — but by the way Cardi’s conversing soon after news broke of her settlement … it would look she considers herself the victor.

She tweeted, “Feels great to be cost-free.”