Cardi B Qualified prospects “Assisted Dwelling” Comedy

Grammy-successful hip-hop icon and “WAP” singer Cardi B has scored her very first main job in the ‘raucous comedy’ characteristic “Assisted Living” at Paramount Shots.

Cardi performs a little-time crook who finds herself in about her head when a heist goes improper. On the operate from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to uncover any place to conceal.

Functioning out of choices, she disguises herself as an aged girl and hides out in the one particular position no a person will glance – her estranged grandmother’s nursing residence.

“This Is Us” writer Kay Oyegun penned the script though Temple Hill and Stephen Really like are manufacturing.

Resource: Assortment