Cardi B & Offset Slammed For Birthday Bash Amid COVID-19 Pandemic!

COVID who?

At least, which is the angle we’re getting from Cardi B and partner Offset at the instant. On Monday, the WAP rapper attended a bash in honor of her beau’s 29th birthday. They documented the overall affair on both of those of their Instagram accounts, at some point exhibiting how they visited a packed nightclub. Oh, and based on the pics, the couple was sans masks.

For true?! Even even though the point out of Georgia in no way set a mandate requiring folks to dress in them, you would consider that ANY movie star would want to set a fantastic illustration!

Moreover all that, Ga described around 3,700 new situations of the sickness on December 14 Alone. What are the two of them even accomplishing?! Oh, yeah, this is from the woman who publicly shown her “gift” to her husband again on December 13 — a NSFW video clip exactly where she can be viewed twerking on the Ric Aptitude Drip rapper’s lap.

Yikes.

Not that it definitely matters, but Cardi – who has admitted LOVING material matters – also couldn’t enable but demonstrate off the gold Lamborghini Aventador SVJ she gifted her hubby only a few months just after they almost referred to as it quits.

Do Cardi and Offset not treatment at all about the point out of our earth? There are persons dying ideal now due to the fact of this sickness and struggling economically. And she’s off partying and acquiring 50 percent-a-million-dollar cars and trucks like it is almost nothing.

We’re not by itself in judging the two of them, either. Quite a few took to Twitter immediately after the information dropped and seriously questioned their possibilities as human beings. 1 person wrote:

“Omg I hope Coronavirus experienced a excellent time at Offset’s social gathering! I enjoy Cardi B so substantially but WHY is she continue to throwing big parties? It’s bumming me out.”

A further stated:

“WHY IS No person Speaking ABOUT OFFSET THROWING A Substantial ASS Occasion All through A PANDEMIC TWO MONTHS After CARDI DID THE Very same SH*T.”

Cardi and Offset did not remark when asked about the night, but we do have some crumbs that enable us realize some their line of pondering right here. On Monday afternoon, just before the party, Cardi posted a video on her Instagram with a birthday message to her hubs that mentioned:

“I want you extra positivity, knowledge, health and for God to go on to keep you with a very good heart. Thank you soo significantly for serving to me these past months getting my business in line (any person gotta be the mean 1 ????) I❤️u . Let’s flip it up tonight!!”

Proper, so, while they’re turning it up and dwelling their greatest (reckless) lives, most of the rest of us are trying to be accountable human beings. With the surge of COVID circumstances in The us, quite a few governors have instituted some type of shutdown in their respective states. And to be anyone renowned in this globe and *not* use your pursuing to endorse the common welfare is just egocentric.

With a vaccine gradually generating the rounds and starting to be more out there, the conclude of the pandemic could be near. (But, on a side note, Offset said he would not acquire the vaccine considering that he couldn’t have confidence in it.) Irrespective of how close we are to observing our earth return to a more healthy place, couldn’t the two of them just be a tiny more very careful?!

View the video Offset posted (down below):

What do you consider, Perezious audience? Do you see a dilemma with this birthday bash?

