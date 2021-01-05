Cardi B Hilariously Threatening Vince McMahon Around ‘WWE Debut’

“This is not how my WWE debut was intended to be.”

Fans were cracking up Monday night right after Cardi B threatened to toss down with head honcho Vince McMahon over her “WWE debut.”

Sharing a hilarious “WWE Uncooked” clip from one particular of the most recent demonstrates that options Cardi B title dropped and teased, the “WAP” rapper was chagrined, horrified and cracking up more than the scene … all at the exact same time.

YouTube

Tana Mongeau Roasts Bella Thorne With New Video clip About Diss Monitor



Perspective Tale

Cardi at first had no plan what was likely on, only that she was receiving tagged in a ton of WWE content material. But it was all aspect of a hoax played on WWE’s Angel Garza, who was informed that Cardi, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande had been all down the hall, just waiting to get to know him better, with Angel displaying distinct interest in Cardi.

In truth of the matter, it was WWE Superstar Boogeyman, who is none of those people ladies by any extend of the creativity. The entire exchange was drawn to Cardi’s interest by a supporter share outlining that this was why WWE posts ended up tagging the rapper.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon Count YOUR FUCKIN Times !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@iamcardib

“This is not how my WWE debut was meant to be!” Cardi responded to the clip following ultimately viewing what was heading on. She then simply slid into wrestling smacktalk and focusing on the organization’s huge guy himself, she included, “Vince McMahon Rely YOUR F–KIN Days!!!!”

The bottom line is that if the president of the United States can surface on WWE around the decades, then why not Cardi B? As it turns out Angel wasn’t the only one upset not to find Cardi (or the other ladies) close to that corner.

Getty/Everett

Elisabeth Shue Talks Prime-Key Position in Cobra Kai



See Story

“I can see it now, ‘What you gonna do when me and this WAP operate wild on youuu?!?!?” tweeted one particular enthusiast, conflating Cardi’s blockbuster strike with one of Hulk Hogan’s signature interview lines.

Other admirers are absolutely ready for the throwdown. We can now imagine McMahon plotting out a storyline that would convey Cardi B into the ring, or at the least ringside. If she’s down to engage in in the squared circle, there’s no way he’d stand in her way!

Naaaaa I was still to youthful when he was on.I begun viewing when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina Etc was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@iamcardib

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@iamcardib

Truthfully, it wouldn’t even be all that off-manufacturer for her. She’s demonstrated a functional and passionate artist and activist with a lot of diverse pursuits like performing, style and audio. Furthermore, she’s plainly a fan (or at minimum was at just one time), as evidenced by the several interactions she had chatting with wrestling followers during the evening.

And dependent on the speedy response to her contacting him out, both equally hers and WWE’s supporters are ready to see it go down, too.

Getty

Cardi B Claps Back at ‘Cry Baby’ Haters Criticizing Her Variety as Billboard’s Lady of the Yr



View Story

@wale really do not gotta inform me 2 times .This me On my way to wrestlermania to obtain my check out 😩😩😂😂😂. https://t.co/tP4adVJhpv pic.twitter.com/72dYflv42G — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

@iamcardib

If @iamcardib would have been hiding in that locker space I would missing it lol. I can see it now “what you gonna do when me and this WAP run wild on youuu?!?!?” **cardi voice** 🤣🤤🤤 — . (@Reg_G201) January 5, 2021

@Reg_G201

@iamcardib Never they know… you 👏🏻 acquired 👏🏻“money moves” 👏🏻 !! Accumulate girrrllllll 💸💰💸 #uncooked — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 5, 2021

@DanaBrookeWWE

@WWE is not ready for #WAP. — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) January 5, 2021

@AJKirsch

Get ‘im! pic.twitter.com/MDrowKEKL2 — Ramious of the Darkish Buy (37) (@darthramious) January 5, 2021

@darthramious

Cardi can struggle physically. WWE won’t struggle combat. I know WWE admirers know what I signify. I believe Cardi could kick a few women’s asses in/or was in WWE. I will not know a lot of but SummerRae is 1! I feel she’d beat her down. Who else do you feel she could conquer? Be sure to reply, TY 💙 — Barb Nagle (@psuangelbarb) January 5, 2021

@psuangelbarb

Do moonsault make sure you pic.twitter.com/5K6mYcdjRd — pure Sidheart swiftie (@shithappens58) January 5, 2021

@shithappens58

Not u’re contacting vince to wrestle versus u. The greatest wwe feud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3sgs567Bv — ‎ً maria (@cardiwwe) January 5, 2021

@cardiwwe

I bought an strategy @wwe pay out focus pic.twitter.com/ZqEDVbTR9t — dawizardofarz (@dawizardofarz) January 5, 2021

@dawizardofarz

Only one way to settle this Cardi. pic.twitter.com/UiwMwoHsqr — Joey G. (@TheLuchaJoe) January 5, 2021

@TheLuchaJoe

Got a story or suggestion for us? E mail TooFab editors at [email protected].