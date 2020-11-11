Cardi B Accused Of Appropriating Hindu Culture Back in Reebok Ad, Afterwards Apologizes: Perhaps I Must Have Done My research

Cardi B Accused Of Appropriating Hindu Culture At Reebok Ad, Afterwards Apologizes: Perhaps I Must Have Done My research

Cardi B is issuing an apology once she had been known for alleged ethnic appropriation at a Reebok ad.

Following the advertisement was published, some enthusiasts on interpersonal media stated Cardi B has been appropriating Roman civilization.

Not only a Hindu but I believe Cardi B is lowkey being disrespectful pic.twitter.com/Thi0Zmi7C3

— ARMY BLINK CHERRY (@ARMYBLINKCHERR1) November 11, 2020

Cardi B has as accepted to Instagram to apologize. She clarified a movie:

‘If I did that the Reebok take the imaginative told me I would be a goddess which symbolizes power, femininity, and liberation, and that’s something that I love, I’m about and that I thought it was dope. “

She lasted:

“If folks believe I offended that their culture or faith I wish to say I am sorry — this wasn’t my aim. I wouldn’t want everyone to emphasise my faith, with people dressed like the Virgin Mary or Jesus, so long as they can do it in a lovely and stylish manner”

She proceeded to say:

“Perhaps I should have done my research. ) I am sorry. I can not alter the past but I am gonna do further research to the future”