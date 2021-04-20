Captain America shield and Spider-Man Easter Eggs spotted in Shang-Chi trailer – WATCH | Films | Entertainment

With just one episode left, perhaps Shang-Chi will make his MCU debut with a cameo in this Friday’s finale?

After all, it would be perfect timing considering the Shang-Chi trailer released today, so here’s hoping.

Aside from the Captain America shield Easter Egg, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a Spider-Man one.

Zach Cherry, who played the street vendor in Spider-Man Homecoming and asked Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to “do a flip”, also featured in the Shang-Chi trailer.