Cannabis Under Microscope: These Incredibly Close-Up Pictures Might Astound You.

The most potent flowers—both in terms of aroma and THC content—have mushroom-shaped hairs, according to research on the cannabis plant’s trichomes, or “cellular factories.”

Teagen Quilichini, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia (UBC), who is a co-lead author of the study and a co-lead author, stated in a statement that “trichomes are the biochemical factories of the cannabis plant,” and that “this study is the foundation for understanding how they make and store their valuable products.”

The cannabinoids and terpenes, which are abundantly produced in the glandular trichomes of the female flower, or “marijuana bud,” are the cannabis plants’ most valuable byproducts. These glandular trichomes are classified into three types based on how they appear: bulbous, sessile, and stalked. But until recently, it was unclear how these various forms affected the plant’s chemical outputs.

The scientists created a method using intrinsic autofluorescence patterns and two-photon microscopy to find out. As a result, they were able to examine the internal makeup of several trichomes in the Finola variety of hemp.

The Plant Journal Has Finally Published the Findings.

The outcome was that the stalked trichomes had blue autofluorescence when exposed to UV light, reflecting the plant’s greater cannabinoid content. On the other hand, the sessile trichomes had red autofluorescence, indicating lower concentrations of the metabolite. The method also showed clusters of 12 to 16 secretory disc cells within the stalked trichomes.

Those in the bulbous trichomes could not be included in the analysis because they could not be distinguished from those in the sessile trichomes, which were smaller and fewer in number. Sam Livingston, co-lead author and a Ph.D. candidate in botany at UBC, said, “We discovered that stalked glandular trichomes have expanded “cellular factories”

We also discovered that they evolve from antecedents that resemble sessile plants and go through a significant change that can be seen with modern microscopy capabilities. The majority of genes involved in cannabis production are located in all three types of trichomes, which the researchers were able to establish by examining the DNA of the various trichomes.

To Generate More Cannabinoids and Fragrant Terpenes.

According to the researchers, the stalked trichomes appear to be especially well-suited for producing cannabidiol acid (CBDA). This finding may have practical implications for those who work in the marijuana industry, which is already worth more than the combined GDP of nine states, according to Business Insider. Principal scientist and UBC professor of botany Anne Lacey Samuels spoke of a “treasure mine of genes” involved in the creation of terpenes and cannabinoids that may be altered to encourage “desirable features.”

Using molecular genetics and traditional breeding methods, Samuels stated, “this might be utilized to develop strains with desirable features like more productive marijuana strains or strains with certain cannabinoid and terpene profiles.”

Finding out how the trichomes “export and store” metabolites will be the next stage. According to Livingston, this is especially noteworthy because cannabis plants should have amounts of compounds that are poisonous to cells. “We want to know how they handle this,” they said.

Quilichini continued, “Despite its tremendous economic potential, our knowledge of the biology of the cannabis plant is still in its infancy due to the plant’s limited legal availability.

